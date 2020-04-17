AURORA, Ore., April 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vanguard Scientific announced today the release of the Company's formulation and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for a new terpene-extract hand cleaner. The Vanguard Scientific-created hand cleaner takes guidance from the CDC-provided recommendations for alcohol-based hand sanitizer and adds powerful plant-derived compounds, known as terpenes, that may boost the mixture's antibacterial, antimicrobial and antiviral effects.
In a continued effort to give back, the Company has also launched an open source project intended to corral the efforts of botanical industry processors and manufacturers in the ongoing fight to limit the spread of COVID-19 by releasing the recipe and production SOPs to the industry, for free. Called Project Terpenes-Clean, this endeavor aims to bring together the world's best botanical scientists in an effort to develop a powerful terpene-powered hand cleaner.
As industries around the world retool in an effort to support the fight against COVID-19, the team at Vanguard Scientific has focused on the role of plant-derived terpenes with their antimicrobial and antiviral application. Like influenza, coronaviruses are enveloped viruses, and research available suggests that enveloped viruses are inactivated by some essential oils and their constituents. Terpenes such as cinnamaldehyde (Cinnamon), Eugenol (Clove), Mentha piperita (Peppermint), 1,8-cineole (Sage) have shown various levels of antiviral properties including some as effective HA inhibitors during an in vitro study examining H1N1. According to an article published in 2016 in the scientific journal Evidence-Based Complementary and Alternative Medicine (eCAM), "Essential oils have great potential in the field of biomedicine as they effectively destroy several bacterial, fungal, and viral pathogens."
"Like all industries, the botanical extraction industries have been hit hard by the COVID-19 crisis. As a company working with clients to target specialized botanical extracts, we've focused on finding opportunities to help in the fight against the virus," says Matthew Anderson, CEO at Vanguard Scientific. "We know that traditional healers have used plant-derived compounds as powerful medicine for centuries, so we're offering our expertise to the rest of the industry so others can join us in creating a soap-less hand cleaner that leverages industry science and increases the supply of hand cleaning products."
Mr. Anderson continued, "Open source drives innovation while promoting collaboration and adoption to ensure maximum transparency: anyone can inspect an open source project for errors or inconsistencies and that matters in regulated industries."
Features and benefits of the Terpenes-Clean Project include:
- Free, open source formulation and SOPs for plant-derived hand cleaner
- Botanical industry coalition sharing knowledge and best practices in the effort to reduce the risk of surface-based person-to-person virus transmission
- Expanding the shared understanding of botanical-derived terpene science
- Assisting the botanical industry in a job-preserving pivot to produce critically needed protective supplies
For more information on the Terpenes-Clean Project, visit vanguardscientific.com/terpenescleanproject.
About Vanguard Scientific: Vanguard Scientific Systems, Inc. (https://www.vanguardscientific.com) is a global provider of botanical extraction equipment and professional services with an emphasis on improving the lives of our clients, team-members and the world around them. Steeped in R&D, Vanguard Scientific enables clients to activate and operate extraction facilities via customized integration of systems and solutions. While the Company continues to remain technology agnostic, Vanguard Scientific has pioneered its own proprietary system, the MIDAS, a next generation supercritical CO2 extractor.