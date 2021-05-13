CHICAGO, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vaniam Group LLC has been named to Inc. magazine's annual list of the Best Workplaces for 2021. Hitting newsstands May 18 in the May/June 2021 issue, and as part of a prominent Inc.com feature, the list is the result of a wide-ranging and comprehensive measurement of American companies that have created exceptional workplaces and company culture whether teams are operating in person or remotely.
"We are so grateful for this award and it is only possible because of our amazing team," said Deanna van Gestel, CEO, Vaniam Group. "More than anything, this recognition shows it is possible to be a purpose-driven organization that prioritizes our culture while simultaneously being one of the fastest growing private companies in the United States (Inc. 5000)."
"At Vaniam Group, our culture is a strategy. We have such a unique blend of passion for our clients, our work, and the greater oncology community of which we are a part," said Zack Lentz, President and Chief Strategy Officer. "We have a bold vision for our future and this recognition signals investing in our team is the smartest choice we could make."
Collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. singled out 429 honorees this year. Each nominated company took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, on topics including management effectiveness, perks, and fostering employee growth. The organization's benefits were also audited to determine the company's overall score and ranking.
About Vaniam Group LLC
Vaniam Group is a people-first, purpose-driven, independent network of healthcare and scientific communications agencies committed to helping clients realize the full potential of their compounds in the oncology and hematology marketplace.
Founded in 2007 as a virtual-by-design organization, Vaniam Group harnesses the talents and expertise of team members around the world. For more information, visit vaniamgroup.com.
About Inc. Media
The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit http://www.inc.com.
