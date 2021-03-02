FORT WORTH, Texas, Mar. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In an effort to make a substantial difference in the community, Angela formed The Angela Stanford Foundation in 2009 to provide scholarships for students whose families have been affected by cancer. The Foundation currently supports 20 college students through its scholarship program. "I believe you need a purpose in life and when these kids get hit hard, whether its themselves or their parents, we like to try to help them keep some purpose," said Angela about her foundation.
A community bank with a primary focus on servicing Texas businesses and foreign nationals, Vantage Bank Texas has a rich history of supporting community causes in markets across Texas, including Fort Worth, San Antonio, and the Rio Grande Valley. Currently, Vantage Bank Texas Senior Vice President Brent White also serves as President of The Angela Stanford Foundation. Other organizations that Vantage Bank has been an ongoing supporter of include the Vannie E Cook Jr. Cancer Foundation in McAllen Texas and ChildSafe San Antonio.
"Angela and Vantage Bank Texas have aligned core values," said Vantage Bank Texas CEO, Jeff Sinnott, in a joint statement with Angela Stanford Foundation President and Vantage Bank Texas Senior Vice President, Brent White. "We believe in sponsoring victories for children who face challenging trials. Partnering with Angela's foundation is an honor for us and we encourage LPGA fans to continue pulling for her success and to seek opportunities to support her foundation."
"I am proud to have Vantage Bank Texas as a primary sponsor," said Angela Stanford. "It is critical to the foundation's ongoing success that we align ourselves with companies like Vantage Bank who share our commitment to improving the lives of those around us."
Angela Stanford is a native of Saginaw, Texas, and a proud alumnus of Texas Christian University. After a decorated collegiate and amateur career, Angela turned pro and immediately commenced her LPGA Tour career that continues today after 20 seasons. She's amassed close to $12MM in Tour earnings, enjoyed 7 victories including one major championship title. Her most recent victory came near home at The Volunteers of America Classic in December. Find out more about her foundation at Angela Stanford Foundation – Serving our community.
Vantage Bank Texas was founded in 1923 and is a family-owned community-based financial institution headquartered in San Antonio, with deep roots in the border regions of the state. Vantage is focused on providing specialized banking services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses as well as to consumer and international customers who live and work in the communities we serve. The Bank has full-service banking centers in the Rio Grande Valley, San Antonio, Laredo, El Paso, Fort Worth, Hondo and Refugio. Vantage Bank prides itself on its culture and commitment in helping customers make financial victories a reality. Find out more about Vantage at A Community Bank Serving Texas | Vantage Bank.
