COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- VanTrust Real Estate, LLC has been selected by Fortune 500 company Owens Corning to build a state-of-the art warehouse in the City of Heath. The 750,000 square-foot building will consolidate much of the company's existing warehouse capacity in the region. VanTrust broke ground on the site in mid-April, with expected completion by the end of the year. The new warehouse will be located at 840 Thornwood Drive in Heath Ohio. Pepper Construction Group is in charge of construction, with RED Architecture providing architectural services for the building. The Kleingers Group is handling the engineering for the site while Hull & Associates will provide engineering services for Central Parkway West, the new roadway that is part of the overall project. Owens Corning will take occupancy in early 2022. Owens Corning was represented by AJ Magner, Josh Heiple and Michael Mullady with CBRE.
"We occupied several distribution warehouses in the general area but realized that it was an economic advantage to update our supply chain with one large distribution center," said Jim Eckart, Global Real Estate Solutions at Owens Corning. "VanTrust put together a package that included an excellent building site that was large enough for a modern warehouse, was within our budget, and that was convenient to our plant in Newark."
VanTrust worked closely with the City of Heath and GROW Licking County to create a development that met Owens Corning's and the City of Heath's goals. Included within the development is the construction of a three-lane public road which will provide easy access to the site and open up future land for development.
"We worked quickly to identify a build-to-suit site for the project and through the partnership with the City, we were able to turn a piece of farm land into a modern 750,000 square foot warehouse," said Phil Rasey, vice president of development at VanTrust. "We were selected because we put together a complete package that met all Owens Corning's operational and budget requirements. Essentially, we were able to put together a real estate solution that delivered for Owens Corning. This is a new partnership we are immensely proud of."
Said the Mayor of Heath, Mark Johns, "Our community has the feel of a small hometown where residents know their neighbors. However we are a progressive city that has, in the last ten years, experienced exceptional growth. We are pleased that Owens Corning is not only staying in Heath but laying down more roots thanks to the development that VanTrust has put together. It's the kind of news we welcome here. Owens Corning is a well-known company that is a great partner in our community."
