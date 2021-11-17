NAPLES, Fla., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Varian Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. ("VarianBio"), a private, precision oncology company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, today announced its President and CEO, Jeffrey Davis, will be presenting at the Inflection Partners Fall Investment Conference entitled "Excellence in Execution."
The Inflection Partners Fall Conference will take place virtually on November 16-17, 2021, and Mr. Davis is scheduled to present at 2:40 pm ET on Tuesday, November 16, 2021. To register for the Inflection Partners conference, please visit: http://www.inflectionpartnersllc.com/fallconference
This event will feature more than 25 companies, ranging from disruptive seed stage startups to $1bn+ market cap public companies. This year's conference supports the Travis Manion Foundation (TSF), which strives to unite and strengthen communities by training, developing, and highlighting the role models that lead them. Travis Manion was an experienced and decorated Marine who was killed in action on April 29, 2007, in Iraq. The TSF develops programs, training opportunities, and events designed to empower veterans and families of the fallen while inspiring them to pass their values on to the next generation and the community at large. For more information, please visit travismanion.org.
About Varian Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.
Varian Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. ("VarianBio") is private precision oncology company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Precision oncology, whereby physicians use DNA testing to look for genetic mutations of the unique tumors, holds the promise of more targeted treatment recommendations with therapies designed to fight specific tumor types. A recently published global Precision Oncology Market analysis by Reports and Data found the global precision oncology market size amounted to US$49.9 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 99% over the next eight years to reach US$99.7 billion in 2027. Varian Bio is developing a best-in-class high-potency, specific atypical protein kinase C iota ("aPKCi") inhibitor for the treatment of various tumor types in multiple formulations. Recent scientific publications have characterized aPKCi as a bonafide oncogene whose activity may play a fundamental role in the regulation of cancer-associated transcription factors including GLI-1 and K-RAS. Varian Bio's lead drug candidate, VAR-101, being developed in a topical formulation for the treatment of basal cell carcinoma. VAR-102, an oral formulation, is being developed for the treatment of a wide variety of solid tumors where studies have shown potent aPKCi inhibition would be impactful, including non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), pancreatic cancer and colorectal cancer. Additionally, Varian Bio is seeking additional precision oncology therapeutic candidates for its pipeline and exploring development collaborations. For more information, please visit http://www.varianbio.com.
Forward-Looking Statements – Safe Harbor Statement
Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements, which involve assumptions and describe the Company's future plans, strategies and expectations, are generally identifiable by use of the words "may," "should," "would," "will," "could," "scheduled," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "intend," "seek" or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Such forward-looking statements are not meant to predict or guarantee actual results, performance, events or circumstances, and the expectations expressed in forward-looking statements may not be realized because they are based upon the Company's current projections, plans, objectives, beliefs, expectations, estimates, and assumptions, and are subject to several risks and uncertainties and other influences, over many of which the Company has no control. Actual results and the timing of certain events and circumstances may differ materially from those described by the forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties. These and other factors are identified and described in more detail in the Company's filings with the SEC. The Company does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements.
Contacts:
Investors and Media
Jeffrey B. Davis
President & CEO
Media Contact
Jeffrey Davis, Varian Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., +1 9087700256, jdavis@varianbio.com
