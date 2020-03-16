PALO ALTO, Calif., March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Varian (NYSE: VAR) today announced its Halcyon™ 2.0 treatment system has been approved by the China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA), which allows the company to market this cancer treatment system in China. This system incorporates new imaging technologies, such as kV Cone-beam CT (CBCT) and Iterative CBCT, to expand its capabilities and ability to deliver high quality cancer care globally. This approval further expands the global availability of Halcyon and access to high-quality, cost-effective cancer treatments.
As an advanced cancer treatment system with a human-centered and user-friendly design, Halcyon is engineered to revolutionize clinical workflow, accelerate installation timeframes, expedite commissioning, simplify training, and automate treatment. The system is well suited to treat a majority of cancer patients, offering advanced treatments for lung, prostate, breast, head & neck, and many other forms of cancer.
Halcyon 2.0 features kV CBCT and Iterative CBCT imaging for better soft tissue definition. The system is capable of kV CBCT images in approximately 15 seconds. This enhanced imaging capability helps ensure proper patient positioning while also accelerating the treatment workflow.
Halcyon is supported by Varian's Eclipse™ treatment planning system. This software creates an optimized radiotherapy treatment plan based on a physician's dose instructions and information about the size, shape, and location of the tumor to be treated with radiation. The Eclipse software incorporates unique features such as RapidPlan™ knowledge-based planning, multi-criteria optimization (MCO), and Graphics Processing Unit (GPUs) support, which are all designed to enable clinics to efficiently create the highest quality plans.
"We are very excited to receive this approval and make Halcyon 2.0 available to clinicians in China," said Chris Toth, president Varian Oncology Systems. "The original Halcyon system has already been well received in the country and has allowed clinicians to treat thousands of patients. These new imaging capabilities will play an important role in further accelerating the patient workflow and proving the opportunity to treat more patients."
For more information on Halcyon, visit www.varian.com/halcyon.
About Varian
At Varian, we envision a world without fear of cancer. For more than 70 years, we have developed, built and delivered innovative cancer care technologies and solutions for our clinical partners around the globe to help them treat millions of patients each year. With an Intelligent Cancer Care approach, we are harnessing advanced technologies like artificial intelligence, machine learning and data analytics to enhance cancer treatment and expand access to care. Our 10,000 employees across 70 locations keep the patient and our clinical partners at the center of our thinking as we power new victories in cancer care. Because, for cancer patients everywhere, their fight is our fight. For more information, visit http://www.varian.com and follow @VarianMedSys on Twitter.
