Varian Launches New Noona® Capabilities to Meet Growing Demand for Remote Cancer Patient Monitoring in Response to COVID-19's Impact on Healthcare

New features help clients safeguard care teams and cancer patients, proactively communicate, and ensure access to care - Patient monitoring system helps cancer patients minimize office visits, reducing the risk of exposure to COVID-19 - Remote monitoring of symptoms reduces unnecessary ER visits - Newly released questionnaire feature screens for COVID-19 symptoms