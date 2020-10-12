The FAST-01 (FeAsibility Study of FLASH Radiotherapy for the Treatment of Symptomatic Bone Metastases) study is a significant milestone in the development of FLASH therapy - FLASH therapy delivers radiation at ultra-high dose rates and may be over 100 times faster compared to conventional radiation therapy - The study will use Varian's ProBeam® proton particle accelerator modified with a specialized module with FLASH capabilities - Trial to evaluate patients with bone metastases, typically deep-seated tumors