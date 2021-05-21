DENVER, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vascular Institute of the Rockies (VIR), in partnership with Advanced Heart & Vein Center (AHVC), Denver Interventional, Vascular Labs of the Rockies, and Surgical Care Affiliates, is pleased to open the first-of-its-kind building that is:
- The first-ever cardiovascular multidisciplinary center in Colorado with collaboration between vascular surgery, interventional cardiology and interventional radiology.
- The first-ever cardiovascular Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC) in Colorado.
- The first-ever multi-specialty center in Colorado to function as a hybrid Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC) and Office Based Laboratory (OBL) which offers the following benefits to patients:
- Lower cost of care
- Increased comfort and convenience (no need to navigate large hospitals or wait in long lines)
- Increased efficiency (utilize the latest technology and highly skilled/specialized clinical team for an efficient and streamlined experience)
- Quality of care (similar clinical care and outcome standards as hospitals)
This unique building, located at 4105 E. Florida Ave., Denver, CO 80222, offers vascular, cardiac and interventional radiology services in a safe, spacious, state-of-the-art outpatient setting. Sixteen providers practice at this building: Dr. Stephen Annest, Dr. Alan Synn, Dr. Bryan Kramer, Dr. Omar Mubarak, Dr. Ty Garland, Dr. Becca Ur, Dr. Barbara Melendez, Dr. Alex Leung, Brittany Macdonald, PA-C, Sara Montanez, PA-C, Lauren Eller, PA-C, Dr. Raj Sharma, Dr. Behzad Molavi, Dr. Qaisar Khan, Franchesca Neil, FNP-BC, Dr. Peder Horner and Dr. Payal Kohli.
This newly retrofitted 3-floor 21,000 square foot building serves as a one-stop-shop for patients offering physician consults (in-person and telemedicine), outpatient procedures, vascular ultrasounds, cardiac stress tests and lab services. The building contains one catheterization lab procedure room, one minimally invasive procedure room, six PACU bays and one Phase II bay, nine exam rooms, seven ultrasound rooms and one conference room for clinical education and physician training.
Construction to retrofit this 1962 building started in March 2020. In order to create a cutting-edge facility yet maintain energy efficiency, a variety of creative solutions were implemented including:
- Pre-fabricated surgical ceiling tiles that incorporate HEPA filters.
- Laminar air flow for an optimal sterile environment in procedure rooms.
- High efficiency LED lighting provides natural lighting yet conserves energy usage.
- Glazed insulated windows were installed for optimal insulation.
- All HVAC, plumbing, fire safety and electrical systems are the latest technology to reduce our energy footprint.
This center has a state-of-the-art Fluoroscopy c-arm system that provides optional visualization for procedures with minimized radiation exposure to patients and staff.
About Vascular Institute of the Rockies:
For more than 25 years, the Vascular Institute of the Rockies (VIR) has provided patients with diagnoses and state-of-the-art treatment and surgical options for vascular system disorders and diseases based on statistically proven safe and effective practices. With ten providers, VIR assists patients during hospitalization, surgery and post-operatively by providing coverage for patients 24-hours a day, seven days a week.
VIR is the largest vascular specialty group in Colorado with clinics located in Denver, Aurora, Wheat Ridge and Grand Junction. VIR also serves the larger Rocky Mountain region with outreach clinics in Steamboat Springs, Vail/Avon, Greeley, Thornton, Alamosa/Del Norte and Colby, KS. VIR providers are specially trained in all vascular conditions, treatment options and surgical procedures including: Abdominal Aortic Aneurysms, Acute DVTs, Carotid Artery Disease, Chronic Venous Disease, Peripheral Arterial Disease, Pelvic Venous Disorders, Thoracic Outlet Syndrome, Varicose/Spider Veins and Vascular Malformations. VIR can be reached at 303-539-0736 or visit us online at http://www.vascularinstitute.com.
Media Contact
Christy Maraone, Vascular Institute of the Rockies, +1 (720) 320-5724, christy@vascularinstitute.com
SOURCE Vascular Institute of the Rockies