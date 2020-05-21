TEL AVIV, Israel and BERLIN, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vayyar Imaging the world leader in 4D imaging sensor technology and Meditemi (JV of Ogawa and Medisana) a pioneer in robotic healthcare solutions, have partnered to create a more intelligent care robot that provides a range of remote monitoring capabilities, including early detection of COVID-19 symptoms, and alerts for health deterioration and falls.
The solution outfits Meditemi's health robots with Vayyar's 4D intelligent RF sensors to provide fast, robust and reliable screening and monitoring for early stage COVID-19 symptoms. When a person approaches the robot, standing within 1 meter of it, it performs a quick, touchless scan to analyze their heart rate (BPM), respiratory rate (RPM), waveforms and temperature. The robot's dashboard then displays in real-time with very high levels of accuracy, key vital signs, and the COVID-19 infection risk level. See a brief video of how it works here.
The care robot will restore public confidence by providing fast, automatic screening in any public space, such as building entrances, factories, public transport, airports, trade shows and border crossings, with zero staff involvement or sanitation requirements. In addition, it will enable seniors to be monitored in their residences and alert caregivers of emergency situations or health deterioration.
"Following successful collaborations with Israel's Ministries of Defense and Health, we are thrilled to be coupling our health sensor technology with Meditemi to provide solutions to bring people back to work and also help monitor our parents and grandparents at their homes," said Ofer Familier, General Manager of Vayyar Home.
"Meditemi robot together with Vayyar technology will help doctors and nurses in providing treatment and giving advice to patients without touching or getting close to the patient in order to reduce virus infection risks for medical personnel," said Rafael Aviram, President & CEO of meditemi.
The intelligent robots can function in any environmental condition, unaffected by line-of-sight, lighting or weather conditions. They will keep our homes safer by detecting pre-emptive signs of health deterioration and alerting for falls, and in the public sector will bring a holistic COVID detection solution that will hasten the return to normalcy and public confidence.
About Vayyar Imaging
Vayyar Imaging is a global leader in 4D radar imaging technology, providing affordable, highly advanced sensors to a wide variety of industries. With applications in the medical, automotive, smart home, robotics, retail, RF testing sectors. Vayyar's intelligent sensors can see through walls and objects, map environments, track movements in real-time and monitor vitals. Its state-of-the-art chip covers imaging and radar bands from 3-81Ghz, with up to 72 transceivers in each chip and an integrated high-performance DSP. Vayyar's multi-antenna sensor produces unprecedented levels of accuracy, enabling high-resolution 4D point-cloud images. Vayyar is developing the next generation of sensing technology that is miniature, affordable and versatile enough to impact everyone's lives. Welcome to a world where intelligent sensing is part of the everyday.
About Meditemi
The health care specialist medisana GmbH has founded a joint venture "meditemi" based in Hong Kong together with the start-up company temi. medisana GmbH is a subsidiary of the Chinese Ogawa Smart Healthcare Technology Group Co. Ltd., one of the world's leading manufacturers of health care and massage products. The aim is to introduce an intelligent home care robot under the umbrella of the medisana brand in Europe and later also in the USA and Asia with a focus on home health care. The start-up company temi has already been awarded the title "Best robot of CES 2019" for its personal robot temi at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas and Shanghai. With well over 100,000 visitors, CES is one of the largest electronics trade fairs in the world.
