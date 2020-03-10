LOS ANGELES, March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VCA, a leading provider of pet health care services delivered through over 1,000 veterinary hospitals in the U.S., Canada, and Japan, has released its second-ever impact report highlighting its progressive initiatives towards the animal health industry over the last year. The annual report details VCA's dedication to providing top-of-the-line animal treatment and their commitment to the betterment of pets, their families and their communities. With a vast network of passionate associates, hospitals and referral partners, VCA was able to positively impact the lives of more animals than ever in 2019.
"At VCA, we all have the common goal of caring – caring for our pets, each other and the communities we support," said Todd Lavender, DVM, President of Animal Hospitals and Petcare Services at VCA. "This report reflects the incredible commitment of people who help drive us to be the special and passionate organization we are. In 2019 we provided care to 4.2 million pets, helped over 300,000 pets get adopted through our shelter program, provided over $1 million dollars to pet related organizations through VCA Charities, supported our communities during natural disasters, and so much more."
VCA showed a year full of commitment to their local communities in a variety of ways. To help end pet homelessness, VCA took part in a Clear the Shelters initiative, offering free first-time exams to each of the 17,000 pets that were adopted that day in California. Through the creation of a vocational program, VCA was able to provide hands-on training and mentorship to veterinary students and offer veterinary care for families with limited financial resources. VCA also helped to pass their passion for animal care on to the next generation by creating an exhibit at the Cayton Children's Museum, where children, youth and families have a unique space to practice being their best selves and learn more about the veterinary care in an interactive way.
"This impact report genuinely showcases our love to pets, to the families that love them, and to the communities where our lives come together," said Brandon Antin, Vice President of Corporate Affairs at VCA. "Our hospitals and associates are empowered to be a considerable force for good in the world. Everything we do comes from our desire to make pets lives healthier and happier. It's a natural extension of our mission to provide relief to those in need, care that improves the lives of pets and families, and support for causes that our associates volunteer for and believe in."
Highlights from the 2019 VCA Impact Report include:
- Helped more pets than ever before – In 2019, VCA cared for 4,210,000 pets – canines, felines, birds, reptiles and more
- Provided pet owners real time updates – To keep pet owners informed, VCA and clients exchanged 15 million texts and photos sent/received throughout 2019
- Put associates and education first – Associates completed over 450,000 training hours through 1.8 million courses, helping them stay at the forefront of their field
- Offered peace of mind - VCA and its clients live chatted through 30,000 pet care concerns, resulting in 55% of pet care concerns being resolved without a hospital visit
- Found forever homes – Helped 300,000 pets find homes through 130+ shelter partners
- Cared for shelter pets – Provided over $20 million in free pre- and post-adoption care to shelter pets
- Made cancer treatment more accessible – Launched the Pet CancerCare Alliance, a one-of-a-kind network of 35 cancer care centers staffed with over 65 board certified veterinary oncologists
To read the full impact report visit www.VCAhospitals.com/social-responsibility
About VCA Animal Hospitals
VCA Animal Hospitals operates more than 1,000 small animal veterinary hospitals in the U.S., Canada and Japan. The hospitals are staffed by more than 4,500 fully qualified, dedicated and compassionate veterinarians to give pets the very best in medical care, of which over 600 are board certified specialists who are experts in areas such as oncology, cardiology, emergency and critical care, and surgery for animals. VCA Animal Hospitals provides a full range of general practice services to keep pets well and specialized treatments when pets are ill. As part of the Mars, Inc. family of brands, VCA is committed to its purpose—A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS®.
For more information, please visit VCAhospitals.com or follow on Twitter @vcapethealth and Facebook (facebook.com/VCAAnimalHospitals/).