BURLINGTON, Mass., April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vecna Technologies, a leading provider of healthcare information technologies focused on patient solutions and infection surveillance, is helping reduce staff and patient contact amid the COVID-19 crisis with its Vecna Touchless Mobile Patient Check-in software.
With Vecna's Touchless Mobile Check-in patients can safely pre-register and check-in for their appointments as well as complete COVID-19 screening questionnaires anytime, anywhere using their mobile device. Staff is protected as there is no need for contact with onsite check-in equipment as patients leverage their mobile device's existing tools such as facial recognition, biometrics, mobile wallet, and notifications.
Vecna Healthcare Founder and CEO Deborah Theobald stated "We are pleased to answer market demand in providing an end to end patient self check-in experience that helps minimize staff and patient contact during the COVID-19 crisis and beyond. We thank the front-line healthcare and emergency workers and are committed to supporting their safety through continued technology advancements."
Vecna Vice President of Sales and Marketing Doug Fallon added "The Vecna Mobile App puts patient check in safely in the palm of patient's hands with the added benefit of integration into health system's existing EMRs including Cerner, Meditech, Epic and Allscripts. Patients can not only pre-register and check-in for appointments but also conveniently update personal information and insurance, make payments, and receive cost estimates for their care – all from the safety of their own home. This not only adds to patient peace of mind when seeking care but also eliminates time staff spends on patient intake allowing them to instead focus on critical patient care."
Vecna Touchless Mobile Check-in is an extension of the company's industry leading patient intake platform. Learn more at www.vecnahealthcare.com
About Vecna
Vecna provides innovative healthcare technology to acute and ambulatory health systems delivering a comprehensive suite of solutions designed to streamline the critical time from scheduling an appointment to receiving care. Vecna's platform gives patients and providers the tools to streamline check-in while reducing costs and improving revenue cycle management. Vecna's ability to deliver automation through integration into existing patient portals allows healthcare systems to modernize and standardize check-in activities for staff and patients ensuring a consistent and efficient experience.