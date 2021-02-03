VISTA, Calif., Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vegan Life Nutrition, part of The GHT Companies' family of brands, has announced the debut of Synergistically Vegan, a game-changer in the realm of vegan supplements that combines the power of D3, K2, and calcium into one comprehensive nutraceutical that magnifies the body's natural absorption and promotes density-health in bone and teeth.
Synergistically Vegan is a breakthrough in vegan calcium supplements. It's designed to work in tandem with the body's natural processes to streamline the absorption of calcium precisely where it's needed most: the skeletal system. The key lies in the pairing of three critical ingredients: calcium plus vitamins D3 and K2. Just as the supplement name suggests, these three active ingredients work synergistically to help build and maintain healthy density in bones and teeth.
"We're not just throwing vegan calcium into a supplement and calling it a day," said Jim Rex, President of The GHT Companies. "What our science team designed is a product that contains precise ingredients that work in sync with your body's natural chemistry to help effectively build and maintain stronger bones," Rex added.
While 100% vegan calcium is the star of the show in Synergistically Vegan, the other active ingredients in this groundbreaking product shine, too. Vitamin K2 redirects the calcium away from other organs and towards the bones, while vitamin D3 facilitates the skeletal system's calcium absorption process. These two ingredients also help improve overall heart health and immune system function, respectively.
"Research routinely shows that vegans are at much higher risk for being deficient in all of these nutrients," said Rex. "What we have formulated in Synergistically Vegan really is a boon for vegans and vegetarians interested not only in maintaining their bone health but their overall health as well."
Vegan Life Nutrition prides itself on offering pure and potent nutritional solutions for vegans, vegetarians, and omnivores alike. Their other products include vegan vitamin D3 in multiple formulations like sprays, soft gels, gummies, and chewable tablets, as well as a wide range of other vegan supplements including, vitamin B12, vitamin C, and an innovative Marine Phytoplankton Line.
Synergistically Vegan is a prime example of how Vegan Life Nutrition's parent company, The GHT Companies, work with founding scientist partners to deliver leading products to the market. Two of their most prominent global partners' discoveries are featured in this product: Vitashine™vegan D3 from ESB Developments and vegan K2 from Kappa Bioscience.
"The science team at The GHT Companies is constantly innovating for the good health of our consumers and our community," says Rex. "Our goal is always to be on the cutting edge, producing products that truly have a lasting impact on the health of our customers. Synergistically Vegan is just the beginning of what we have planned for the Vegan Life Nutrition line."
About Vegan Life Nutrition
Vegan Life Nutrition offers a complete line of nutritional products for vegans and non-vegans alike, using nothing but the cleanest, highest quality plant-based ingredients to support healthy lifestyles.
Backed by the groundbreaking knowledge developed through exclusive global partnerships, Vegan Life Nutrition's breakthroughs push the boundaries of plant-based nutrition to bridge the gap between the most cutting-edge nutritional science and good personal health.
About The GHT Companies
The GHT Companies is one of the most trusted names in the nutritional supplement field since 1996. The group is structured to collaborate with founding scientists to develop their unique ingredient/product discoveries and to deliver industry-leading, high-quality consumer products and ingredients on a global basis.
The GHT Companies uses its unique business structure of 5 diverse subsidiaries that touch on all facets of the nutraceutical industry in order to provide products and services to customers in the most effective way possible.
Disclaimer: These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Information and statements made are for educational purposes and are not intended to replace the advice of your health care professional.
