VISTA, Calif., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vegan Life Nutrition, part of The GHT Companies' family of brands, has just released their newest product, Diosmin95, an all-natural, vegan supplement that may promote improved circulation in the legs, helping to reduce the appearance of varicose and spider veins and providing relief from heavy legs syndrome & hemorrhoid pain.
Diosmin is a naturally-occurring flavonoid that can be isolated from various plant sources, particularly citrus fruits. This star ingredient has been used for over 40 years for its veinotonic, antioxidant, and anti-inflammatory properties. Diosmin helps fight chronic venous insufficiency, effectively helping to reduce symptoms of heavy legs and spider veins.
Diosmin95 contains 95% Diosmin, the highest percentage available in the commercial markets.
"Our team is particularly excited about releasing Diosmin95 because it can benefit so many people," said Jim Rex, President of The GHT Companies. "If you look up treatments for varicose and spider veins, you'll see a myriad of expensive and painful solutions like laser therapy and even surgery. What our team has approved for the consumer markets here is an affordable, non-invasive solution that far more people around the world can access, and that's something I'm really proud of," Rex added.
The most common demographic of people who develop spider veins and varicose veins are older women, pregnant women, and women who have a family history of prominent varicose and spider veins. Additional causes of varicose and spider veins in the legs include obesity and occupations or hobbies that require extensive standing or sitting, as this can restrict blood flow.
Vegan Life Nutrition recommends that affected adults take 1 tablet of Diosmin95 per day with food.
About Vegan Life Nutrition
At Vegan Life Nutrition, we offer a complete line of nutritional products for vegans and non-vegans alike, using nothing but the cleanest, highest quality plant-based ingredients to support your healthy lifestyle. We harness the power of vegan components in our products, building our formulations around powerful ingredients from natural plant sources. Our clean nutraceuticals are the best way to receive the nutritional support you need.
Through our exclusive partnerships with industry leaders across the globe, we have constant access to scientific breakthroughs that push the boundaries of plant-based nutrition. Backed by the groundbreaking knowledge that these partnerships bring, our in-house scientists and manufacturing team work tirelessly to perfect and expand our premier plant technologies and naturally-derived supplement blends. With processes that are held to the highest standards, we bridge the gap between the most cutting-edge nutritional science and your personal good health.
About The GHT Companies
The GHT Companies is one of the most trusted names in the nutritional supplement field since 1996. The group is structured to collaborate with founding scientists to develop their unique ingredient/product discoveries and to deliver industry-leading, high-quality consumer products and ingredients on a global basis.
The GHT Companies uses its unique business structure of 5 diverse subsidiaries that touch on all facets of the nutraceutical industry in order to provide products and services to customers in the most effective way possible.
Disclaimer: These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Information and statements made are for educational purposes and are not intended to replace the advice of your health care professional.
