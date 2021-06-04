BRISTOL, Conn., June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Midstate Radiology Associates, LLC. (MRA) announced the grand opening of a New State-of-the-Art Vein Centers of Connecticut facility in Bristol, CT. This New State-of-the-Art facility is located at Suite 210 on 22 Pine Street in Bristol, which is located within Hartford HealthCare's Family Health Center.
"Our New Vein Center is located next to many other healthcare services, which includes primary care, physical rehabilitation, wound care, and other specialty areas. This New State-of-the-Art facility satisfies our commitment that we provide world-class medical services closer to our communities we serve. Bristol, CT 'The All Heart City' is one of those communities and we are very excited to better serve and coordinate care for our many patients in the region who struggle with vein disease," said Tom Cappas, MBA, MS RT (R)(MR) Director of Operations for Midstate Radiology Associates, LLC.
The Vein Centers of Connecticut opened in New Britain, CT in 2004 and quickly expanded into the Connecticut shoreline in Madison in 2008. Their board certified radiologists have performed more than 12,000 ablation procedures since its inception. Midstate Radiology Associates, LLC. acquired the Vein Centers of CT in October 2019 and expanded Vein Center services to Wallingford, CT in August 2020 and now its New State-of-the-Art facility in Bristol, CT in June 2021. Dr. Alfred Gladstone, Dr. Wanda Kirejczyk, Dr. James Choi and Dr. Jeffrey Takahashi, Medical Director all treat patients with vein disease at convenient locations throughout Connecticut.
