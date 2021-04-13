TAMPA, Fla., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vein911® Vein Treatment Centers announced today the sponsorship of Vein911® patient and 2021 FIVB and AVP Pro Beach Volleyball Player, Traci Callahan. The sponsorship will increase awareness of venous and lymphatic disorders and promote Traci's comeback story and quest for Gold at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. Traci's comeback journey includes overcoming venous disease, which affects nearly 50% of Americans over their life time. Traci has an important story to tell about her victory over venous disease that changed her life and athletic performance trajectory. Her story will also inform and impact thousands of other elite athletes, weekend warriors, and everyday Americans.
Traci will be meeting with world renowned, luminary vein care physicians as she competes around the world through Vein911® Vein Treatment Center's collaboration with the vWIN foundation, an international charitable organization focused on venous disease public health awareness, research, and humanitarian projects. Traci will also be "reaching across the net" with her domestic and international Pro beach volleyball competitors to educate and bring awareness to the significant lifestyle limitations that arise from unrecognized vein disease.
"I am thrilled to partner with Vein911® and Dr. Pittman to increase awareness and treatment of venous disease as I compete nationally and internationally for Team USA on my quest for the 2024 Olympic Games", said Traci Callahan.
Many professional and elite athletes wear compression garments to gain a competitive edge. Traci will also be promoting evidence-based education and awareness of the benefits of wearing "certified", graduated compression hose and how they differ from standard, commercial compression garments.
"Increasing outreach, education, and awareness about venous disorders and their profound effect on health and wellness is just one of several missions at Vein911® that extend far beyond our clinic walls and we could not be more thrilled to be working with Traci Callahan", said Chris Pittman, M.D., FAVLS, FACR, Medical Director and CEO of Vein911® Vein Treatment Centers.
About Vein911® Vein Treatment Centers
Vein911® is an award-wining, world-renowned practice providing both medical and cosmetic vein care including varicose veins, ankle swelling, restless legs, night cramps, venous leg ulcers, and cosmetically disturbing veins of the hands, face and legs. Our world-class vein treatment centers offer state of the art technology within elegant and comfortable surroundings and a family atmosphere. Our non-surgical medical procedures include Radiofrequency Ablation (RFA) and Ultrasound-Guided Foam Sclerotherapy (UGFS). UGFS is the future of vein care available today and Vein911® is a recognized world leader in UGFS treatment of patients without surgery. Our cosmetic procedures include Visual Foam Sclerotherapy, the gold standard treatment for spider veins; and VeinGogh, an immediately effective treatment for facial veins. Vein911® Vein Treatment Centers are located throughout the Tampa Bay area and are led by world-renowned, Board Certified, vein care specialist physicians. Vein911® recently completed the second episode of a reality TV show intended to raise awareness of those who suffer from unrecognized venous and lymphatic disorders.
About Traci Callahan
Traci competes domestically on the AVP Professional Beach Volleyball Tour and internationally on the FIVB Olympic Qualifying Tour. Her single motivation can be summed up in two words, "Olympic Gold". As a 6'2" defender, her stature alone sets her apart from all other defenders. Traci began her professional career in 2010, had her best season in 2014 and retired in 2015 to coach beach volleyball at Florida State University. In 2018, she realized "there's still some stuff in the basement" (thank you Rocky Balboa), recommitting herself to a vigorous training regimen unlike anything she had done before. She embodies the "American Spirit" of the comeback story reminding everyone that values like hard work, commitment, perseverance, and kindness are not only alive but necessary when it comes to success, the pursuit of happiness, and achieving your dream. Her dedication and commitment to training hardened both her body and mind and produced fast results. In her first tournament back on tour in 2019 ranked 154th, she finished 7th overall, defeating one of the top teams in the world. Winning the 2024 Paris Olympic Games is her next target. ELEVATE THE GAME. ELEVATE THE PLANETTM.
