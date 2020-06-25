CHICAGO, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Veltex Corporation -- OTC Markets symbol ("VLXC ") -- Veltex Corporation ("the Corporation") announced today that its Board of Directors at a Special Meeting has authorized a common stock repurchase program. The new program authorizes the repurchase of up to three million dollars ($3,000,000) of the Company's outstanding common stock. The program is to take effect immediately.
Under this program, management is authorized to repurchase shares through Rule 10b5-1 plans, open market purchases, privately negotiated transactions, block purchases or otherwise in accordance with applicable federal securities laws. Depending on market conditions and other factors, repurchases may be made at any time or from time to time, without prior notice. The Corporation may expand, suspend, or discontinue the program at any time.
There is no guarantee as to the exact number of shares, if any, that will be repurchased by the Corporation, and the Corporation may discontinue purchases at any time that management determines additional purchases are not warranted.
Chairman of the Board, R. Preston Roberts remarked, "The Board's approval of this program reflects our confidence in our corporation's intrinsic value. Repurchasing stock is one means of underscoring our commitment to enhancing shareholder value. We are pleased to have the capacity and flexibility to return capital to our shareholders while remaining inquisitive on accretive acquisition opportunities."
