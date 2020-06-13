- Phase 3 VIALE-A study showed a 34 percent reduction in the risk of death in AML patients who were ineligible for intensive chemotherapy treated with venetoclax plus azacitidine compared to azacitidine plus placebo - The median overall survival (OS) for patients in the venetoclax arm was 14.7 months versus 9.6 months in the placebo arm - Patients in the venetoclax arm showed more than double the rate of composite complete remission (CR + CRi) (66.4 percent) compared to those treated with azacitidine alone (28.3 percent) - AML is the most common acute leukemia in the world, with an estimated 160,000 patients living with the disease