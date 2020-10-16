- The FDA approval of VENCLEXTA for newly-diagnosed AML patients who are ineligible for intensive chemotherapy is supported by data from a series of trials including two Phase 3 trials - VIALE-A (M15-656) and VIALE-C (M16-043) - The Phase 3 VIALE-A trial showed that significantly more patients treated with VENCLEXTA in combination with azacitidine achieved complete remission and lived longer versus patients treated with azacitidine alone1 - AML is one of the most aggressive and difficult-to-treat blood cancers with a very low survival rate2,3 - The National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) guidelines recommend the VENCLEXTA and azacitidine combination as a Category 1 Preferred AML treatment regimen for patients ineligible for intensive chemotherapy4