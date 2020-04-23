DUBLIN, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ventilators - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Ventilators market accounted for $859.9 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $2,027.6 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period.
Some of the key factors propelling the market growth are rising population, increasing occurrence of chronic lung diseases, and technological advancements in healthcare sector. However, difficulty related with the use of ventilators is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.
By interface, the invasive ventilator segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period. Extensive applications in respiratory diseases, and sleep related disorders are the key factors propelling the growth of this segment.
On the basis of geography, North America is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to the growing elderly population and rising frequency of lung diseases. The healthcare sector in this region is highly sophisticated which is a supplementary factor which supports the market growth.
Some of the key players in Ventilators Market include Philips Healthcare, GE Healthcare, Medtronic, Smiths Medical, Carl Reiner, Teleflex, Hamilton Medical, Maquet, Mindray Medical International Limited, Airon Corporation, BD, ResMed, Getinge, DEMCON, and Draegerwerk.
What the report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers Market data for the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2023 and 2027
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Technology Analysis
3.7 Application Analysis
3.8 End User Analysis
3.9 Emerging Markets
3.10 Impact of COVID-19
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Ventilators Market, By Type
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Adult Ventilators
5.3 Neonatal Ventilators
5.4 Pediatric Ventilators
6 Global Ventilators Market, By Interface
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Invasive Ventilator
6.3 Non-Invasive Ventilator
7 Global Ventilators Market, By Mobility
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Portable Ventilator
7.3 Intensive Care Ventilator
7.3.1 High-end Intensive Care Ventilator
7.3.2 Basic Intensive Care Ventilator
7.3.3 Mid-end Intensive Care Ventilator
8 Global Ventilators Market, By Mode
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Pressure Mode Ventilation
8.3 Volume Mode Ventilation
8.4 Combined Mode
8.5 Time-cycled Ventilators
8.6 Flow-cycled Ventilators
9 Global Ventilators Market, By Delivery of Oxygen
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Positive Pressure Mechanical Ventilators
9.3 Negative Pressure Mechanical Ventilators
10 Global Ventilators Market, By Technology
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Automatic Ventilators
10.3 Mechanical Ventilators
11 Global Ventilators Market, By Application
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Anesthesia Management
11.3 Emergency Treatment
12 Global Ventilators Market, By End User
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Hospital
12.3 Specialty Clinics
12.4 Ambulatory Care
12.5 Rehabilitation Centers
12.6 Home Care
12.7 Long Term Care Centers
13 Global Ventilators Market, By Geography
13.1 Introduction
13.2 North America
13.2.1 US
13.2.2 Canada
13.2.3 Mexico
13.3 Europe
13.3.1 Germany
13.3.2 UK
13.3.3 Italy
13.3.4 France
13.3.5 Spain
13.3.6 Rest of Europe
13.4 Asia Pacific
13.4.1 Japan
13.4.2 China
13.4.3 India
13.4.4 Australia
13.4.5 New Zealand
13.4.6 South Korea
13.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
13.5 South America
13.5.1 Argentina
13.5.2 Brazil
13.5.3 Chile
13.5.4 Rest of South America
13.6 Middle East & Africa
13.6.1 Saudi Arabia
13.6.2 UAE
13.6.3 Qatar
13.6.4 South Africa
13.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
14 Key Developments
14.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
14.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
14.3 New Product Launch
14.4 Expansions
14.5 Other Key Strategies
15 Company Profiling
15.1 Philips Healthcare
15.2 GE Healthcare
15.3 Medtronic
15.4 Smiths Medical
15.5 Carl Reiner
15.6 Teleflex
15.7 Hamilton Medical
15.8 Maquet
15.9 Mindray Medical International Limited
15.10 Airon Corporation
15.11 BD
15.12 ResMed
15.13 Getinge
15.14 DEMCON
15.15 Draegerwerk
