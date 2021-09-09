BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As the ALS Florida Association Chapter Premier Statewide Sponsor, Venture Construction Group of Florida (VCGFL) sponsored a series of ALS CEO Soak events in Tampa, Jacksonville, Orlando, and Davie. These corporate versions of the Ice Bucket Challenge engage leadership to get soaked while raising money to benefit ALS. The events encourage local business owners to come together to raise funds and awareness towards the fight against ALS.
"We are so thankful for companies like Venture Construction Group of Florida who give back and support our mission to find a cure for ALS. Thank you for raising awareness and being a leader in the fight," said Cal Brooks, vice president of development, ALS Association Florida chapter.
Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) is a fatal, progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord. People with ALS often lose their ability to walk, talk, use their arms, and eventually breathe. With no known cause or cure, a person can expect to live typically 2 to 5 years from the time of diagnosis.
"We are honored to support this incredible cause that continues to impact the lives of so many. Having lost my father to ALS, this organization means a lot to me. Giving back is extremely important, and we are committed to supporting research for a cure and advancement of ALS treatments," said Stephen Shanton, CEO and president of Venture Construction Group of Florida (VCGFL).
According to a report from RTI International, an independent research organization, donations from the 2014 viral Ice Bucket Challenge enabled the ALS Association to increase its annual funding for research around the world by 187 percent. The report noted major scientific advances, expanded care programs, and increased investment in disease research from the federal government.
A fierce advocate for ALS research and finding a cure, VCGFL sponsored the Central Florida Walk to Defeat ALS in Orlando on March 20; the Broward Walk to Defeat ALS in Davie on April 10; the Jacksonville Walk to Defeat ALS on April 17; the Sarasota Walk to Defeat ALS on April 24; the Greater Tampa Bay Walk to Defeat ALS on May 1; the ALS Ring of Honor Golf Classic in St. Augustine on May 10; the Southwest Walk to Defeat ALS on May 15; the Tampa Bay CEO Soak on May 21; the Orlando CEO Soak on June 24; the Jacksonville CEO Soak on July 22; the South Florida CEO Soak in Dania Beach on August 26.
Upcoming sponsorships include the virtual Hope & Health Symposium on Sept. 18; the Tallahassee Walk to Defeat ALS on Oct. 16; the Miami Walk to Defeat ALS on Oct. 30; the St. Augustine Walk to Defeat ALS on Nov. 6; the Palm Beach Walk to Defeat ALS on Nov. 13; the Gainesville Walk to Defeat ALS on Nov. 20; and the Florida Ride to Defeat ALS on Dec. 4.
Learn more, donate, or get involved at https://www.als.org/florida. Participate in your local ALS fundraiser event. Virtual options are available.
About Venture Construction Group of Florida
Founded in 1998, Venture Construction Group of Florida (VCGFL) is an award-winning leader in construction, restoration, renovations, roofing, storm damage repairs, and 24/7 emergency services throughout Florida, Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands, Bahamas and the Caribbean. Specializing in residential, industrial and commercial projects, VCGFL assists homeowners, property managers, condominium boards, homeowner associations, association boards, hotels, and business complexes with general contractor services, roofing, specialty construction, historical restoration, water and flood mitigation, and property repairs due to fire, flood, water, wind and hurricanes. With offices in Boca Raton, Ft. Myers, Naples, Panama City Beach, Orlando, Stuart, Tampa, San Juan, and Nassau, VCGFL is committed to operational excellence and exceptional customer service. VCGFL takes care of the details every step of the way including roofing, siding, windows, drywall, flooring, paint, gutters to rebuilding properties after major storm events from hurricanes, tornadoes, and hailstorms. VCGFL has earned leading industry awards including Roofing Contractor Magazine's "Top 100"; Better Business Bureau (BBB) Southeast Florida and Caribbean 2021 Torch Award for Ethics Finalist; Gold Coast Builders Association (GCBA) Silver PRISM Award for Safety Team of the Year, GCBA Gold PRISM Award for Craftsmanship- Commercial Exterior, GCBA Silver PRISM Award for Craftsmanship- Commercial Exterior, Owens Corning Pinnacle Award for Safety, Construction Business Owner Award, Roofing Alliance MVP Award, Coatings Pro Contractor Award, Pro Remodeler Forty Under 40 Award, Qualified Remodeler Top 500 Remodelers Award, Qualified Remodeler Master Design Award, Florida Roofing and Sheet Metal Contractors Association S.T.A.R. Spotlight Trophy for the Advancement of Roofing Awards in Sustainability and Community Service. Shanton is a certified member of the WindStorm Insurance Network™ and is a WIND Certified Umpire®, WIND Certified Appraiser®, and WIND Certified Fellow®. VCGFL carries advanced accreditations and is an exclusive certified National Storm Damage Center Preferred Contractor and Certified Member of the United Association of Storm Restoration Contractors. VCGFL is a proud member of Exterior Insulation and Finish Systems (EIFS) Industry Members Association (EIMA); Florida Roofing and Sheet Metal Contractors Association (FRSA); Gold Coast Builders Association (GCBA); Insurance Appraisal and Umpire Association (IAUA); National Association of Environmentally Responsible Mold Contractors (NAERMC); National Association of Home Builders (NAHB); National Roofing Contractors Association (NRCA); NRCA Qualified Trainer; Property Liability and Resource Bureau (PLRB); Restoration Industry Association (RIA). VCGFL is a registered U.S. Federal Government Contractor and holds leading manufacturer certifications including Owens Corning Platinum Preferred Contractor, Mule-Hide Legacy Contractor, Certified CertainTeed Contractor, and Duro-Last Certified Contractor status. VCGFL credentials have been vetted and screened through independent third-party Global Risk Management Solutions. For more information, call 866-459-8351 or visit us online at http://www.VCGFL.com.
About ALS Association Florida Chapter
Established in 1987, The ALS Association Florida Chapter is fighting Lou Gehrig's Disease on all fronts, or as we like to say, "Covering all the bases for people living with ALS in Florida." We provide patient programs, advocate on behalf of patients with our government leaders, create awareness of the disease, and fund research. In addition, the Chapter provides financial support to our statewide multidisciplinary ALS clinics and research facilities, enabling them to increase patient care. Learn more at http://www.alsafl.org.
Media Inquiries:
Alexis Bott
Elev8 Consulting Group
Ph: 386-243-5388
###
Media Contact
Angela Delmedico, Elev8 Consulting Group, +1 (386) 243-5388, info@elev8cg.com
SOURCE Venture Construction Group of Florida