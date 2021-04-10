DAVIE, Fla., April 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Venture Construction Group of Florida (VCGFL) is proud to sponsor the ALS Association Florida Chapter Broward Walk to Defeat ALS® in Vista View Park on April 10. Registration opened at 8 a.m., followed by a vehicle parade at 9 a.m. As part of the company's annual giving campaign, VCGFL staff members participated along with the community to raise funds and awareness for ALS research.
"We are honored to support this incredible cause that continues to impact the lives of so many. For all of those fighting this battle, we are committed to supporting research and advancement of ALS treatments, " said Stephen Shanton, CEO and president of Venture Construction Group of Florida (VCGFL).
The mission of the ALS Association is to lead the fight to treat and cure ALS through global research and nationwide advocacy, while also empowering people with ALS and their families to live fuller lives by providing them with compassionate care and support. Learn more or donate online at http://www.alsafl.org.
"Seeing the support of so many in the local community is amazing. We are so thankful for companies like Venture Construction Group of Florida who give back and support our mission to find a cure for ALS," said Cal Brooks, vice president of development, ALS Association Florida chapter.
VCGFL is an award-winning construction and restoration company committed to giving back. VCGFL kicked off their annual statewide sponsorship last month at the Central Florida Walk to Defeat ALS in Orlando. VCGFL is proud to sponsor upcoming events including the Jacksonville Walk to Defeat ALS on April 17; the Sarasota Walk to Defeat ALS on April 24; the Greater Tampa Bay Walk to Defeat ALS on May 1; the ALS Ring of Honor Golf Classic in St. Augustine on May 10; and the Southwest Walk to Defeat ALS on May 15.
About Venture Construction Group of Florida
Founded in 1998, Venture Construction Group of Florida (VCGFL) is an award-winning leader in construction, restoration, renovations, roofing, storm damage repairs, and 24/7 emergency services throughout Florida, Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands, Bahamas and the Caribbean. Specializing in residential, industrial and commercial projects, VCGFL assists homeowners, property managers, condominium boards, homeowner associations, association boards, hotels, and business complexes with general contractor services, roofing, specialty construction, historical restoration, water and flood mitigation, and property repairs due to fire, flood, water, wind and hurricanes. With offices in Boca Raton, Ft. Myers, Naples, Panama City Beach, Orlando, Stuart, Tampa, San Juan, and Nassau, VCGFL is committed to operational excellence and exceptional customer service. VCGFL takes care of the details every step of the way including roofing, siding, windows, drywall, flooring, paint, gutters to rebuilding properties after major storm events from hurricanes, tornadoes, and hailstorms. VCGFL has earned leading industry awards including the Gold Coast Builders Association (GCBA) Silver PRISM Award for Safety Team of the Year, GCBA Gold PRISM Award for Craftsmanship- Commercial Exterior, GCBA Silver PRISM Award for Craftsmanship- Commercial Exterior, Owens Corning Pinnacle Award for Safety, Construction Business Owner Award, Roofing Alliance MVP Award, Coatings Pro Contractor Award, Pro Remodeler Forty Under 40 Award, Qualified Remodeler Top 500 Remodelers Award, Qualified Remodeler Master Design Award, Florida Roofing and Sheet Metal Contractors Association S.T.A.R. Spotlight Trophy for the Advancement of Roofing Awards in Sustainability and Community Service. Shanton is a certified member of the WindStorm Insurance Network™ and is a WIND Certified Umpire®, WIND Certified Appraiser®, and WIND Certified Fellow®. VCGFL carries advanced accreditations and is an exclusive certified National Storm Damage Center Preferred Contractor and Certified Member of the United Association of Storm Restoration Contractors. VCGFL is a proud member of Exterior Insulation and Finish Systems (EIFS) Industry Members Association (EIMA); Florida Roofing and Sheet Metal Contractors Association (FRSA); Gold Coast Builders Association (GCBA); Insurance Appraisal and Umpire Association (IAUA); National Association of Environmentally Responsible Mold Contractors (NAERMC); National Association of Home Builders (NAHB); National Roofing Contractors Association (NRCA); NRCA Qualified Trainer; Property Liability and Resource Bureau (PLRB); Restoration Industry Association (RIA). VCGFL is a registered U.S. Federal Government Contractor and holds leading manufacturer certifications including Owens Corning Platinum Preferred Contractor, Mule-Hide Legacy Contractor, Certified CertainTeed Contractor, and Duro-Last Certified Contractor status. VCGFL credentials have been vetted and screened through independent third-party Global Risk Management Solutions. For more information, call 866-459-8351 or visit us online at http://www.VCGFL.com.
About ALS Association Florida Chapter
Established in 1987, The ALS Association Florida Chapter is fighting Lou Gehrig's Disease on all fronts, or as we like to say, "Covering all the bases for people living with ALS in Florida." We provide patient programs, advocate on behalf of patients with our government leaders, create awareness of the disease, and fund research. In addition, the Chapter provides financial support to our statewide multidisciplinary ALS clinics and research facilities, enabling them to increase patient care. Learn more at http://www.alsafl.org.
