BOCA RATON, Fla., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A major advocate for ALS research and fighting for a cure, Venture Construction Group of Florida (VCGFL) is proud to be the Premier 2021 Statewide Partner of the ALS Association Florida Chapter to raise funds and awareness. May is ALS Awareness Month. The ALS Association launched its "Every Moment Matters" campaign to highlight important milestones and the moments that people in the ALS community cherish.
Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord. The disease was identified in 1869 by the French neurologist, Jean-Martin Charcot, and in 1939, after ending the career of one of baseball's most beloved players, Lou Gehrig, it became more widely known internationally. ALS is commonly referred to as Lou Gehrig's Disease.
"The fight to defeat ALS is near and dear to my heart. I lost my father, Marty Shanton, to this disease. He was a fighter and fierce advocate for remaining positive throughout his journey with ALS. He always said that attitude determines altitude! We're dedicated to supporting ALS research and finding a cure," said Stephen Shanton, CEO and president of Venture Construction Group of Florida (VCGFL).
According to the ALS Association, over 5,000 new cases are diagnosed every year. It's estimated that 30,000 people in the U.S. live with the disease. Most people who develop ALS are between the ages of 40 and 70, with an average age of 55 at the time of diagnosis. ALS is 20 percent more common in men than in women. However, with increasing age, the incidence of ALS is more equal between men and women. Recent studies show that military veterans are twice as likely to develop ALS. Every 90 minutes, someone is diagnosed with the disease and someone passes away from it. About 90 percent of ALS cases occur without family history, which is known as sporadic ALS. The remaining 10 percent of ALS cases are inherited through a mutated gene, which is known as familial ALS. Learn more or donate online at http://www.alsafl.org.
"The programs and services The ALS Association Florida Chapter provides wouldn't be possible without philanthropic leaders like Venture Construction Group of Florida. They make it possible for us to make a difference in the lives of hundreds of families in Florida every single day," said Ray Carson, president, ALS Association Florida Chapter.
VCGFL is an award-winning construction and restoration company committed to giving back and supports numerous ALS organizations and programs each year. Venture kicked off their annual statewide sponsorship earlier this year. Events include the Central Florida Walk to Defeat ALS in Orlando on March 20; the Broward Walk to Defeat ALS in Davie on April 10; the Jacksonville Walk to Defeat ALS on April 17; the Sarasota Walk to Defeat ALS on April 24; the Greater Tampa Bay Walk to Defeat ALS on May 1; the ALS Ring of Honor Golf Classic in St. Augustine on May 10; the Southwest Walk to Defeat ALS on May 15; the Tampa Bay CEO Soak on May 21. VCGFL is proud to sponsor upcoming events including the Orlando CEO Soak on June 24, the South Florida CEO Soak in Dania Beach on August 26. Fall events include the Ice Bucket Bash Gala & Live Auction in Tampa on October 2, the Hope and Health Symposium, Ride to Defeat ALS, and more Walk to Defeat ALS events throughout the state. Further details to be determined. Learn more, donate, or get involved at https://www.als.org/florida.
About Venture Construction Group of Florida
Founded in 1998, Venture Construction Group of Florida (VCGFL) is an award-winning leader in construction, restoration, renovations, roofing, storm damage repairs, and 24/7 emergency services throughout Florida, Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands, Bahamas and the Caribbean. Specializing in residential, industrial and commercial projects, VCGFL assists homeowners, property managers, condominium boards, homeowner associations, association boards, hotels, and business complexes with general contractor services, roofing, specialty construction, historical restoration, water and flood mitigation, and property repairs due to fire, flood, water, wind and hurricanes. With offices in Boca Raton, Ft. Myers, Naples, Panama City Beach, Orlando, Stuart, Tampa, San Juan, and Nassau, VCGFL is committed to operational excellence and exceptional customer service. VCGFL takes care of the details every step of the way including roofing, siding, windows, drywall, flooring, paint, gutters to rebuilding properties after major storm events from hurricanes, tornadoes, and hailstorms. VCGFL has earned leading industry awards including the Gold Coast Builders Association (GCBA) Silver PRISM Award for Safety Team of the Year, GCBA Gold PRISM Award for Craftsmanship- Commercial Exterior, GCBA Silver PRISM Award for Craftsmanship- Commercial Exterior, Owens Corning Pinnacle Award for Safety, Construction Business Owner Award, Roofing Alliance MVP Award, Coatings Pro Contractor Award, Pro Remodeler Forty Under 40 Award, Qualified Remodeler Top 500 Remodelers Award, Qualified Remodeler Master Design Award, Florida Roofing and Sheet Metal Contractors Association S.T.A.R. Spotlight Trophy for the Advancement of Roofing Awards in Sustainability and Community Service. Shanton is a certified member of the WindStorm Insurance Network™ and is a WIND Certified Umpire®, WIND Certified Appraiser®, and WIND Certified Fellow®. VCGFL carries advanced accreditations and is an exclusive certified National Storm Damage Center Preferred Contractor and Certified Member of the United Association of Storm Restoration Contractors. VCGFL is a proud member of Exterior Insulation and Finish Systems (EIFS) Industry Members Association (EIMA); Florida Roofing and Sheet Metal Contractors Association (FRSA); Gold Coast Builders Association (GCBA); Insurance Appraisal and Umpire Association (IAUA); National Association of Environmentally Responsible Mold Contractors (NAERMC); National Association of Home Builders (NAHB); National Roofing Contractors Association (NRCA); NRCA Qualified Trainer; Property Liability and Resource Bureau (PLRB); Restoration Industry Association (RIA). VCGFL is a registered U.S. Federal Government Contractor and holds leading manufacturer certifications including Owens Corning Platinum Preferred Contractor, Mule-Hide Legacy Contractor, Certified CertainTeed Contractor, and Duro-Last Certified Contractor status. VCGFL credentials have been vetted and screened through independent third-party Global Risk Management Solutions. For more information, call 866-459-8351 or visit us online at http://www.VCGFL.com.
About ALS Association Florida Chapter
Established in 1987, The ALS Association Florida Chapter is fighting Lou Gehrig's Disease on all fronts, or as we like to say, "Covering all the bases for people living with ALS in Florida." We provide patient programs, advocate on behalf of patients with our government leaders, create awareness of the disease, and fund research. In addition, the Chapter provides financial support to our statewide multidisciplinary ALS clinics and research facilities, enabling them to increase patient care. Learn more at http://www.alsafl.org.
