CHICAGO, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Verano Holdings Corp. (CSE: VRNO) ("Verano" or the "Company"), a leading multi-state cannabis operator, today announced the upcoming opening of its newest MÜV™ Dispensary located at 925 N Courtenay Pkwy, Merritt Island, Florida. It is scheduled to open February 27, 2021 at 10am-ET (pending all required approvals).
Verano's 31st MÜV Medical Cannabis Dispensary in Florida is conveniently located central to the Kennedy Space Center, Cocoa Beach, Port Canaveral and Interstate 95.
"Space Coast area residents will now have access to premium medical cannabis therapies and customer care that is unrivaled," said John Tipton, President of Verano. "We are proud to bring new jobs and contribute to the growth of Merritt Island's vibrant business community."
During the opening, staggered over three-days (Feb.27-Mar.1) for crowd mitigation, all licensed Florida medical cannabis patients will receive a one-time use only, one per patient, 25 percent off their entire first purchase. Patients are also encouraged to order at muvfl.com for express pickup or delivery.
Deemed an essential service during the pandemic, Verano's MÜV Dispensaries have been busier than ever and the company now employs over 700 people in Florida. Higher demand for products from 31 Florida dispensaries has also generated additional construction employment and staffing with the expansion of Verano's massive cultivation facility in Apollo Beach, Florida.
The newest state-of-the-art MÜV Dispensary will offer an extensive selection of award-winning products including MÜV Wana Soft Chew edibles, flower, pre-rolls, a wide range of vaporizer pens, metered dose inhalers, topicals and oral sprays; along with patented encapsulation formulations in its EnCaps™ capsules, tinctures, 72-Hour transdermal patches and transdermal gels. MÜV also has one of the widest selections of concentrates for patients needing macro-dosing options.
Like Verano's 30 other Florida locations (Apollo Beach, Bradenton, Bonita Springs, Boynton Beach, Cape Coral, Clearwater, Clearwater-Roosevelt, Deerfield Beach, Fort Myers, Gainesville, Jacksonville/San Marco, Jacksonville Beach, Key West, Lady Lake, Lakeland, Longwood/Orlando, Lutz, North Port, downtown Orlando, Ormond Beach, Pensacola, Port St. Lucie, Sebastian, Sarasota, St. Petersburg, Shalimar, Tallahassee, Tampa, Wellington and West Palm Beach) MÜV Dispensaries stand out because they are designed for a premium experience with a modern open-concept design and expert staff with extensive training.
The MÜV brand already has a wide following in other legal medical cannabis markets, including Arizona, where it has won five Best of Arizona medical cannabis awards. MÜV products are sold exclusively in Florida at MÜV Dispensaries because, unlike other states, Florida does not allow wholesale of product between license holders - only products that license holders make themselves can be sold in their dispensaries.
For more information about the new ADA-compliant Merritt Island MÜV Medical Cannabis Dispensary including hours and available MÜV products, visit muvfl.com.
Verano is on pace to open over 40 MÜV Medical Cannabis Dispensaries across Florida, all supplied by its state-of-the-art cultivation facility.
About Verano - Verano Holdings Inc. is a leading, vertically-integrated, multi-state cannabis operator in the U.S., devoted to the ongoing improvement of communal wellness by providing responsible access to regulated cannabis products. With a mission to address vital health and wellness needs, Verano produces a comprehensive suite of premium, innovative cannabis products sold under its trusted portfolio of consumer brands: Verano, Avexia, Encore, and MÜV™. The company's portfolio encompasses 14 U.S. States, with active operations in 11, which includes eight production facilities comprising approximately 750,000 square feet of cultivation. Verano designs, builds, and operates dispensaries under retail brands Zen Leaf™ and MÜV, delivering a superior cannabis shopping experience in both medical and adult-use markets. Learn more at https://verano.com/.
About MÜV™ - Through continual research and development, the MÜV™ brand of medical cannabis infused products has received multiple patents for its award-winning MÜV products line that provides quality, consistent and reliable medical cannabis therapies to patients. Patients are encouraged to place reservations online at muvfl.com for in-store pickup, order for delivery, or visit any MÜV Dispensary for alternative medical cannabis medicine you can trust.
