NEW YORK, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In recent uncertain times, health is on everyone's mind. People want to protect themselves and their families, and they're looking for options they can trust. That is why VeraVida Naturals made it their mission to develop and launch an all-natural supplement combining ancient wellness and modern healing.
VeraVida Naturals believes ancient holistic ingredients can help people live better, healthier lives. VeraVida has made it their goal to help more people discover the incredible superfood; mushrooms. VeraVida Naturals is committed to offering the best and purest mushroom formulas in the world.
VeraVida Naturals Daily Immune Booster formula is sustainably sourced in the United States and only contains natural, vegan, GMO-free ingredients. The Organic extract 5-Mushroom Blend includes Maitake, Lions Mane, Chaga, Shiitake, and Reishi. When it comes to healing mushrooms, an extract is better than a powder. Not only is the extract taste and odor-free, but it's also far more powerful than ground-up mushrooms.
While powders contain mostly starch, our 5-mushroom blend contains 100% fruiting body extract – the most potent part of the mushroom. Daily Immune Support isn't just medicinal mushrooms. As a total immunity blend, the Daily Immune Booster also contains 22 vitamins, minerals, and bioactive.
Not only can the Daily Immune Booster keep you healthy it all provides all-day energy, improved mood, cellular health, and memory support. Instead of jittery drinks and pills that are too big to swallow, everything users need can be taken in a single serving.
VeraVida Daily Immune Support is backed by science and a board of advisors to help stimulate immune function and protect against inflammation and stress. With Daily Immune Support consumers have peace of mind, knowing they're helping to protect their health with all-natural ingredients.
A healthy life means more time to do the things we love. That's why VeraVida Naturals wanted to provide everyone with the right tools to naturally fight off anything that comes their way. Make VeraVida Daily Immune Booster the first and only line of defense.
