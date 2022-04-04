Technology Platform is designed for targeted cancer destruction via harnessing the body's immune memory against pathogens and childhood vaccines
WASHINGTON, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- VerImmune, Inc. ("VerImmune"), a biotechnology company developing new therapeutic modalities that redirects the body's pre-existing immunity toward cancer, announced today that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued U.S. Patent No. 11,285,203 entitled "Chimeric virus-like particles and uses thereof as antigen-specific redirectors of immune responses." This patent protects VerImmune's technology platform including critical compositions-of-matter and their use in treating cancer. The patent is also expected to provide protection until at least 2037, without accounting for potential Patent Term Extension (PTE).
"The award of this issued composition of matter patent in the United States with a significant lifespan is an important corporate milestone for our growing company, and marks the maturing of our robust intellectual property estate," said Joshua Wang, Founding CEO of VerImmune.
VerImmune's technology platform, discovered internally and wholly owned by VerImmune, provides unique products that harness the body's pre-existing T-cell memory against pathogens and specifically redirects these responses to attack cancer. This is a potentially broadly applicable treatment paradigm, based on a single therapy, that can act against multiple human cancers due to the ubiquitous nature of pre-existing responses to childhood vaccines and/or past infections.
About VerImmune
VerImmune is an biotechnology company developing a novel first-in-class cancer therapy known as Anti-tumor Immune Redirection (AIR). This strategy utilizes a proprietary virus-inspired particle (ViP) technology platform that redirects pre-existing pathogenic or childhood vaccine immune memory towards tumors. This unique mechanism of action allows differentiation within the competitive Immuno-Oncology market. Importantly, it potentially changes the treatment paradigm for many patients who have un-treatable cancers due to limited options or experience cancer treatment resistance. For more information, visit http://www.verimmune.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
