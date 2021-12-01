TULSA, Okla., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Verinovum, a health data curation and enrichment technology company, has appointed An-Chan Phung as Vice President of Product Strategy.
Phung will align the strategic roadmap of Verinovum's solutions to the evolving needs of Verinovum's customers and partners. He will intersect product strategy and technology by leading the organization's team toward achieving strategic initiatives and enhancing its technical vision.
"An-Chan is a highly motivated and innovative executive with a proven record of product management, strategic leadership, and customer engagement. He brings extensive expertise to Verinovum, blending technical and commercial skills that will have a material impact on our organization's goals -- strategic, tactical, and operational," said Mike Noshay, Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer at Verinovum. "He is a well regarded public speaker in Master Data Management (MDM) and data quality, and can deliver complex messages simply and in a well thought out manner."
Phung has more than 20 years of experience in data management, software design, and developing innovative solutions to address complex challenges in healthcare, social care, and other public sectors. Prior to joining Verinovum, he was Chief Innovation Officer at Civica MDM where he led commercial efforts as a technical evangelist and key customer/partner liaison. He also served as Chief Technology Officer at VisionWare.
About Verinovum
Verinovum is a market leader in clinical data curation and enrichment, enabling payers, providers, and partner organizations to improve operating performance and quality with actionable data. By delivering clean, complete, and accurate data, Verinovum supports healthcare organizations in their efforts to access the right information, in the right format, at the right time, so it may be tailored and curated to fulfill specific use cases and achieve mission-critical clinical and business goals. Discover more at Verinovum.com.
