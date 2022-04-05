Dr. Mureen Allen to guide clinical, product, and marketing strategies
TULSA, Okla., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Verinovum, a health data curation and enrichment technology company, has appointed Mureen Allen, MD, MS, MA, FACP, as Chief Medical Information Officer.
Dr. Allen will oversee the design, implementation and road map of the organization's technology and will guide and support the company's clinical team. She will also support and inform the team's marketing strategy to help meet the evolving needs of Verinovum's customers and partners.
"Dr. Allen is a clinical informaticist with extensive experience in health information technology and data analytics. She is committed to developing solutions that improve care delivery," said Mike Noshay, Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer at Verinovum. "Throughout her career, she has demonstrated market-leading expertise in medical informatics, strategic planning, and analytics in executive roles with Fortune 500 payer organizations. She is an analytical thinker with the demonstrated ability to solve complex problems. We're excited and honored to bring Dr. Allen's expertise to our team. Her guidance will make a significant impact on our organization's mission--to solve healthcare's data quality problem."
Dr. Allen was previously Senior Vice President at UnitedHealthcare, where she was responsible for clinical data management and analytics solutions. She also served as a Senior Associate with the American College of Physicians, as Senior Medical Director at Aetna, and as Chief of Staff, UnitedHealth Clinical Services. She earned a Master of Arts in Biomedical Informatics at Columbia University in New York, NY; a Master of Science in Technology Management from Marshall University, in Huntington, WV; and completed her internship and residency in internal medicine at St Vincent's Medical Center, Yale University and New York Medical College Affiliate.
Dr. Allen is a fellow of the American College of Physicians, a member of the American Medical Association and the American Medical Informatics Association. She is board certified in Internal Medicine and Clinical Informatics.
About Verinovum
Verinovum is a market leader in clinical data curation and enrichment, enabling payers, providers, and partner organizations to improve operating performance and quality with actionable data. By delivering clean, complete, and accurate data, Verinovum supports healthcare organizations in their efforts to access the right information, in the right format, at the right time, so it may be tailored and curated to fulfill specific use cases and achieve mission-critical clinical and business goals. Discover more at Verinovum.com.
