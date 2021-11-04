TULSA, Okla., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- INTERVIEW OPPORTUNITY
Technology helps identify essential missed screening Verinovum leadership offer expert advice for positive outcomes
Will the next big story in healthcare be the toll missed screenings have taken on population health? Leadership at Verinovum, a health data curation and enrichment technology company, offers expert advice for positive outcomes.
COVID-19 changed a lot of things in the last two years -- including the percentage of individuals taking time out for essential screenings such as for heart disease, breast and other cancers, and chronic conditions, such as diabetes. I'd like to suggest a story idea about how healthcare technology providers and payers can partner to regroup and reboot regular screenings … and save lives.
Over the course of the last year, at least 41 percent of adults decided to forgo care because of COVID-19 concerns, according to a study in JAMA. From April 2019 to April 2020, there were 40 percent fewer cardiac screenings performed. The number of colonoscopies dropped 93 percent and the number of mammograms fell 90 percent.
For patients who were already behind on recommended screenings, these missed screenings could result in later diagnoses and potentially increased morbidity.
The good news is health care providers and technology companies have proven methods to identify patients who are behind in these needed screenings. One such method is Verinovum's InFocus platform which has the capability to aggregate and standardize data from various systems to more readily pull a list of patients who did and did not have a preventive screening. Verinovum's product can generate a list of members based on their last preventive health screening to easily see if they received their screening for 2020 or even in 2021. And then providers can connect with patients to encourage catching up on this important preventive health option.
