BALTIMORE, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Versant Health—a leading national managed eye health and vision plan company—announced today the formation of the inaugural Versant Health Optometric Advisory Council. The Advisory Council was formed to inform, assess, and provide feedback on the Versant Health programs, policies, and procedures that impact the optometric community.
"The formation of our Optometric Advisory Council demonstrates our commitment to build a stronger connection between Versant Health and the eye care professionals that serve our 34 million members," said Kirk Rothrock, Chief Executive Officer of Versant Health.
The Council, chaired by Dr. Bryan M. Rogoff of EyeExec Consulting, LLC is comprised of optometric leaders from across the country, each bringing a unique perspective and their own expertise.
"I am thrilled to chair Versant Health's Optometric Advisory Council. We have a unique opportunity to use our collective knowledge and experience to enhance Versant Health's programs that affect the eye care providers and, ultimately, our patients," said Rogoff. "We all share a common passion and mission of increasing access to the best vision and eye care for Versant Health's members."
The members of the Optometric Advisory Council held their first meeting, and will meet regularly to evaluate Versant Health's policies and make recommendations for enhancing the relationship between the managed vision care company and eye care professionals—a critical conversation in the changing healthcare environment in the U.S.
"This is an important milestone for eye care professionals and Versant Health," said Kirk Rothrock, CEO of Versant Health. "We thoughtfully curated this council to include industry experts whose collective experience ensures Versant Health has the knowledge and guidance needed to assure quality care for our members and build relationships with the eye care professionals that care for them."
The members of the Council include:
- Darryl Glover – Co-founder of Defocus Media and Optometrist at MyEyeDr.
- David Heitmeier – Owner of Heitmeier and Armani Medical and Surgical Eyecare
- Dorothy Hitchmoth – Consultant of Dr. Dorothy L. Hitchmoth PLLC
- Fayiz Mahgoub – Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Augmented Vision Labs
- James Deom – Partner Hazleton Eye Specialists and Stroudsburg Eye Specialists
- Joseph Pizzimenti - Professor at the Rosenberg School of Optometry at the University of the Incarnate Word
- Justin Bazan – Owner of Park Slope Eye and Co-Founder of Young ODs of America
- Dr. Kelly Norland – Owner of Spirit Lake Eyecare Center and Past-President of Iowa Optometric Association
- Linda Chous – Owner of The Classes Menagerie and Former Chief Eye Care Officer of UnitedHealth Care
- Matthew Jones – Owner of Family Eye Care and Past-President of the Arkansas Optometric Association
- Nikki Iravani – Founder and Chief Executive Officer at EyeXam and Past-Vice President of Clinical and Professional Affairs for CooperVision
- Peter Kehoe – Principal at Kehoe Enterprises LLC and Past-President of the American Optometric Association
- Selina McGee – Owner at Precision Vision of Edmond, McGee Consulting and Past-President of the Oklahoma Association of Optometric Physicians
- Thomas Cheezum – Consultant for Tidewater Optometric Consulting Services, LLC
About Versant Health
Versant Health is one of the nation's leading managed vision care companies serving more than 34 million members nationwide. Through our Davis Vision plans and Superior Vision plans, we help members enjoy the wonders of sight through healthy eyes and vision. Providing vision and eye health solutions that range from routine vision benefits to medical management, Versant Health has a unique visibility and scale across the total eye health value chain. As a result, members enjoy a seamless experience with access to one of the broadest provider networks in the industry and an exclusive frame collection. Commercial groups, individuals, third parties, and health plans that serve government-sponsored programs such as Medicaid and Medicare are among our valued customers.
For more information visit versanthealth.com.