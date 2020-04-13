BALTIMORE, April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Versant Health, a leading national managed eye health and vision plan company, is proud to welcome Kristyn Parzynski, as its new Vice President, Labor Sales.
Kristyn brings over 18 years of experience within the labor industry to Versant Health and a thorough background of healthcare benefits. Throughout her career, Kristyn's focus has remained on multi-employer and administration of benefit design sales within Union Health and Welfare Plans, and self-funded employers. In her new role, Kristyn is responsible for selling routine vision plans to labor health plans nationally.
"We are delighted to welcome Kristyn to the Versant Health team," said Jeff Hermosillo, Executive Vice President of Sales, Marketing, and Client Management at Versant Health. "Kristyn has deep roots in the labor and union space; she will be a great asset as we further support our mission to help members enjoy the wonders of sight through healthy eyes and vision."
Kristyn joins Versant Health after working with companies, namely, American Fidelity, HMC HealthWorks, and Sheet Metal Workers' Local Union 73. Kristyn graduated from DePaul University in Chicago with a bachelor's degree in Liberal Arts and Science. She has continued her education in DePaul's Master's Program, Public Service Administration.
About Versant Health
Versant Health is one of the nation's leading managed vision care companies serving more than 33 million members nationwide. Through our Davis Vision plans and Superior Vision plans, we help members enjoy the wonders of sight through healthy eyes and vision. Providing vision and eye health solutions that range from routine vision benefits to medical management, Versant Health has a unique visibility and scale across the total eye health value chain. As a result, members enjoy a seamless experience with access to one of the broadest provider networks in the industry and an exclusive frame collection. Commercial groups, individuals, third parties, and health plans that serve government-sponsored programs such as Medicaid and Medicare are among our valued customers.
For more information visit versanthealth.com.