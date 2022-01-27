PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vertrical announces its increased focus on the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), the federal law that protects patient health information.
By providing in-depth HIPAA training and subsequent certification to several employees who play a key role in HIPAA compliance, Vertrical is well-equipped to address the intricacies and ever-changing requirements of HIPAA.
In particular, Omar Khan, Head of Risk and Compliance underwent and successfully completed an intensive 17-hour HIPAA training course through http://www.hipaatraining.net, a leading provider of HIPAA compliance solutions. After course completion, Omar Khan successfully passed a two-hour timed exam to validate his knowledge and become a Certified HIPAA Security Expert (CHSE).
As a CHSE, Omar Khan fully understands the HIPAA privacy and security rules as well as new changes to the regulation in light of the Health Information Technology for Economic and Clinical Health (HITECH) Act. HITECH mandated new requirements for sharing protected health information with business associates, ensuring identity theft protection, using and disclosing protected health information for marketing purposes, and for reporting breaches of protected health information.
The CHSE credential denotes that Omar Khan has an in-depth knowledge of the application of the HIPAA privacy rule as it relates to the uses and disclosures of protected health information (PHI). This includes using and disclosing PHI for treatment, payment, and healthcare operations as well as disclosure for public purposes. As a CHSE, Omar Khan also has an in-depth knowledge of the application of the HIPAA security rule as it relates to the security of PHI. Omar Khan can identify technical or electronic threats to the healthcare enterprise and explain the technology available to reduce or prevent those threats. He has received advanced training in the topics of administrative, physical, and technical safeguards and is able to develop policies and procedures to describe those safeguards and address larger risk management strategies.
The CHPSE credential signifies that Omar Khan is an expert in overall HIPAA compliance. He is able to evaluate whether policies and procedures are HIPAA-compliant and ensure that Vertrical is taking every possible step to protect the privacy and security of protected health information.
About Vertrical
Our digital health developers, compliance experts, analysts, and project managers seamlessly integrate with your team to meet your development goals. We focus on the challenges that digital health development offers: from patient data and electronic health records to wearable devices and online pharmacy development.
