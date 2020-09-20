Verzenio in combination with endocrine therapy is the only CDK4 & 6 inhibitor to demonstrate a statistically significant improvement in invasive disease-free survival (IDFS) in early breast cancer The Phase 3 monarchE trial evaluating the effects of two years of Verzenio treatment added to endocrine therapy achieved the primary endpoint of IDFS, demonstrating definitive and clinically meaningful results among people whose breast cancer is at a high risk of recurrence Data presented in the Presidential Symposium at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) 2020 Virtual Congress and simultaneously published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology (JCO)