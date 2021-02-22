ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla., Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- To help up-and-coming young students pursue their dreams of becoming a veterinarian now, Vet Set Go — the first and only community dedicated to aspiring teen and tween veterinarians, together with Merck Animal Health, a leading healthcare company that boasts extensive knowledge in shaping the future of animal health and enhancing the veterinary profession — invites sixth through eighth grade students to enter the fifth annual Vet Set Go "Become a Veterinarian Camp Contest 2021." The online essay contest will award three prizes for tween and teen students to attend the Auburn University's Junior Vet Camp from July 11-16, 2021, at Auburn University College of Veterinary Medicine, one of the nation's premiere veterinarian schools.
The prize package is valued at $845 and includes camp tuition and room and board at the Auburn Junior Veterinary Camp in Auburn, Ala. Transportation to the camp is the responsibility of the winners. The contest opens on Monday, March 1, 2021 at 8 a.m. EST, with an online essay submission available at http://www.vetsetgo.com. The contest ends on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, with all essays due by 11:59 p.m. EST. The three selected winners will be notified of their free Junior Vet Camp experience by May 30, 2021.
"Since the onset of the pandemic, veterinarians have not been able to allow young, aspiring veterinarians the invaluable opportunity to volunteer and shadow in their clinics and hospitals as they traditionally would. They've been in survival mode managing an unprecedented demand for services while adapting to new curbside operation protocols," said Chris Carpenter, DVM, founder and president of Vet Set Go. "That's why we know there is an even greater need and desire for animal healthcare experience. Vet Set Go is proud to offer this unique opportunity to help send young, aspiring veterinarians to this world-renowned veterinary program this summer."
The Vet Set Go "Become a Veterinarian Camp Contest" is open to students entering sixth through eighth grade in fall 2021. With the help of a parent or guardian, students enter the contest using the official entry form available Monday, March 1 at http://www.vetsetgo.com. Student entrants will be asked to complete a short online essay (300 words or less) that addresses at least one of these topics:
- Why they want to be a veterinarian
- Why they love animals
- What they have done to get animal experience or learn more about science
Additionally, contestants will be asked to submit a photo of themselves with a favorite pet or animal or doing something to demonstrate their animal experience. Every contest applicant will receive a free Vet Set Go "Become A Vet Quiz." The web-based quiz offers aspiring veterinarians a custom 19-page report with custom advice and guidance to pursue their dreams.
"Veterinary medicine is a calling, and at Vet Set Go, we believe now is the time to give young, aspiring veterinarians the resources they need," added Dr. Carpenter. "Vet Set Go surveys show that 65 percent of today's veterinarians decided before the age of 13 that it was the career path they wanted to pursue."
"Speaking from my own personal experience, the love of animals is a passion that begins at an early age; and yet, it can be a challenge for young tweens and teens to find educational or volunteer opportunities to gain the hands-on animal health experience they're craving," said Christine Royal, DVM, Associate Vice President of Companion Animal and Equine Business Unit, Merck Animal Health. "On behalf of Merck Animal Health and as an Auburn alumnus myself, we're thrilled to partner with Vet Set Go for the 2021 Become a Veterinarian Contest and give emerging veterinarians the once-in-a-lifetime chance to attend Junior Vet Camp."
During the camp, contest winners will learn about veterinary medicine in Auburn University classrooms, laboratories, and outdoor facilities. Curriculum includes learning about public health, food animals, wildlife, anatomy, x-rays, and first aid as well as valuable mentoring about veterinary science careers.
"Now more than ever, it's crucial that we as veterinary professionals support young emerging leaders to drive continued growth and innovation for our industry and ensure the long-term health of animals, added Dr. Royal. "Auburn University's Junior Vet Camp is the ultimate opportunity to give passionate students early access to the world of veterinary medicine and help them pursue their dreams."
To enter the contest on March 1, 2021 and learn more about the "Become a Veterinarian Contest 2021," visit http://www.vetsetgo.com.
ABOUT Vet Set Go
Vet Set Go is the first and only web community dedicated to helping teen and tween aspiring veterinarians explore their passion. Founded by Dr. Christopher Carpenter, Vet Set Go works to encourage future veterinarians to explore their dream and to show them how they can start today. Vet Set Go! published the only book available for young veterinarians to show them how to get animal experience, volunteer, learn animal science, meet veterinarians, and/or connect with other aspiring veterinarians. The 60-page, full-color hardcover book is a Mom's Choice Award winner. Since 2010, Vet Set Go has connected hundreds of thousands of aspiring veterinarians to resources, activities and connections to unique volunteer opportunities. For more, visit http://www.vetsetgo.com.
ABOUT Auburn Junior Veterinary Camp
The Auburn University College of Veterinary Medicine offers the Auburn Junior Veterinary Camp on its campus in Auburn, Alabama each summer for youth entering the sixth through eighth grade who are interested in the veterinary medicine profession. Faculty, technicians and second-year veterinary students provide unique veterinary coursework and experiences for campers in laboratories, classrooms and outdoor facilities in one of the nation's premiere veterinary schools. Over the course of its 125-year plus history, the Auburn University has produced more than 6,400 veterinarians and more than 500 specialists and researchers.
ABOUT Merck Animal Health
For 130 years, Merck, a leading global biopharmaceutical company, has been inventing for life, bringing forward medicines and vaccines for many of the world's most challenging diseases. Merck Animal Health, a division of Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, N.J., USA, is the global animal health business unit of Merck. Through its commitment to The Science of Healthier Animals®, Merck Animal Health offers veterinarians, farmers, pet owners and governments one of the widest ranges of veterinary pharmaceuticals, vaccines and health management solutions and services as well as an extensive suite of digitally connected identification, traceability and monitoring products. Merck Animal Health is dedicated to preserving and improving the health, well-being and performance of animals and the people who care for them. It invests extensively in dynamic and comprehensive R&D resources and a modern, global supply chain. Merck Animal Health is present in more than 50 countries, while its products are available in some 150 markets. For more information, visit http://www.merck-animal-health.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter at @MerckAH.
