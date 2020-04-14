HOUSTON, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nurse Practitioner Danese Rexroad, Medical Provider at virtual healthcare company Ways2Well, is urging Texans to get health screenings now in order to prepare for the ongoing spread of COVID-19. "There's nothing more important than Texans being at their healthiest while we fight the COVID-19 pandemic. Texans need preventative health screenings now in order to strengthen immune systems and treat risk factors for chronic illnesses like diabetes, high blood pressure and immunocompromised patients. Research shows these illnesses greatly weaken people's fight against coronavirus, and we expect multiple waves of illness over the next 18 months."
Rexroad sites the following:
- According to the Department of Health & Human Services' U.S. Government COVID-19 Response Plan, the COVID-19 pandemic will last 18 months or longer and could include multiple waves of illness
- According to the New York State Department of Health's new data portal, in 86.2% of the state's COVID-19-related fatalities, the patient had at least one comorbidity (predominantly hypertension and diabetes)
- According to the Centers for Disease Control, roughly half of the United States' population has been diagnosed with chronic conditions that the medical community classifies as preventable, and these same conditions account for seven out of ten deaths
Rexroad already works year-round to prevent disease states through Ways2Well's cutting-edge lab diagnostics that test genetics, biological markers, hormone levels, gut and thyroid health, nutritional and vitamin levels, and more. She then provides treatment plans to strengthen and boost patients' immune systems and target and mitigate underlying symptoms and root causes of chronic illnesses.
"With the spread of coronavirus, it is more important than ever for Texans to ensure their health is maintained and take measures to prevent chronic illnesses and diseases. We should do everything possible to lessen our susceptibility to a virus with no known cure," says Rexroad.
