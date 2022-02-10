NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pettable, an online emotional support animal (ESA) letter provider, and Veterans Advantage teamed up to bring new military discounts on ESA letters. Veterans Advantage VetRewards members save an exclusive 25% OFF assistance qualifying for an emotional support animal letter.
A valid ESA letter can help avoid housing pet fees, live anywhere with your pet, and even travel without fees on some airlines.
"Emotional support animals help individuals who are suffering from mental or emotional disabilities by providing support, and we are honored to assist the military community in attaining ESA letters for their pets," said Doug Reffue, CEO and Co-Founder of Pettable. "We are excited to team up with Veterans Advantage and make it easier for veterans to live and travel with their pets."
Pettable is focused on bringing legitimacy, transparency, and world class service to your ESA process and partners with world class mental health professionals with significant experience in emotional support animals.
"We are thrilled to be able to bring this discount to our members, as enhancing the lives of veterans and their families is our core mission, and that includes four-legged family members," said Scott Higgins, co-founder and CEO of Veterans Advantage, and an Army Veteran.
About Pettable
Pettable is an online emotional support animal provider focused on bringing legitimacy, transparency, and world class service to the ESA process. The service is compliant with federal and state laws. Everyone at Pettable is a pet owner themself and understands the benefits of having an emotional support animal that helps individuals who are suffering from mental and/or emotional disabilities by providing support.
About Veterans Advantage
Veterans Advantage, PBC, a registered public benefit corporation, is a military marketing, media and technology company with a socially responsible mission of delivering greater respect, recognition and rewards to its members and their families for service to our country. Co-founded in 1999 by Scott Higgins, a Vietnam War Veteran, and Lin Higgins, the proud daughter of a U.S. Marine, Veterans Advantage provides a platform for companies to create and promote exclusive offers for their customers who are active-duty military, veterans, and their families enrolled in Veterans Advantage. Our Veterans Advantage team is passionate about advocating for the creation of new, lifestyle-enhancing benefits for our members with VetRewards, our premium subscription plan, and redeemed with the VetRewards Card ID. We work with our Fortune 500 partner coalition of travel industry leaders, top brand-name retailers and major service providers offering technology to seamlessly verify their customer's military status and protect their offers from fraud and dilution while delivering A Real Thank You® to the men and women who have given so much to protect our freedoms.
Media Contact
Roy Asfar, Veterans Advantage, 1 (877) 824-2563, press@veteransadvantage.com
SOURCE Veterans Advantage