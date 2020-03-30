NEW YORK, March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to the rapid spread of the COVID-19 virus, the company has reached an agreement with the US Army Corps of Engineers to use MetroSouth Medical Center for quarantine of individuals identified by health officials as exposed to the virus.
Veterans Services, LLC has "temporarily postponed" plans to house veterans at MetroSouth until the pandemic has been controlled to a level of public safety that ends public risk.
Through the skillful and swift efforts of (i) retired US Army Brigadier General Loree Sutton, currently a candidate for Mayor of NYC (ii) radio and television host David Webb (iii), private investor Eddie Dovner, (iv) Mayor of Chicago Lori Lightfoot, (v) Mayor of Blue Island Domingo Vargas, (vi) State of Illinois officials and (vii) the US Army Corps of Engineers, the facility has been made available for residents of the metropolitan Chicago area who have been infected by COVID-19.
"A few days ago, it would have been unthinkable to imagine a situation in which essential services for veterans would be rendered less urgent than another pressing societal need. Clearly the COVID-19 pandemic is that unforeseen situation requiring action. This pandemic has profoundly affected many around the world and at home in the United States.
There are many vulnerable individuals in our communities who require immediate access to care and lifesaving support. In this moment of dire need, Veteran Services USA is postponing our core mission at this location and working in partnership with Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Blue Island Mayor Domingo Vargus, state and federal officials to fight and defeat this virus while protecting the citizens of the greater metropolitan area. At Veteran Services USA extending proper compassion and medical attention to those in need is our honor and duty. There is no greater privilege." – Eddie Dovner, President Veterans Services, LLC
Veteran Services USA (VSUSA), the umbrella organization, will continue to work with federal and state officials across America until the COVID-19 pandemic has been controlled to a level of public safety. VSUSA will then fully continue its ongoing mission of helping America's veterans.