NEW YORK, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Veterinary Chemistry Analyzers Market size is expected to grow by USD 617.32 million from 2021 to 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 9.06% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate Request a free sample report.
The increase in ownership of companion animals, increase in the usage for the diagnosis of diseases in pets, and surge in adoption as an alternative to the microscopic examination will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the rise in pet care costs, stringent regulations, and high cost of veterinary chemistry analyzers will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Veterinary Chemistry Analyzers Market 2022-2026: Segmentation
The veterinary Chemistry Analyzers Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Instruments
- Consumables
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia
- Rest Of World (ROW)
North America will account for 39 percent of market growth. In North America, the United States is the most important market for veterinary chemistry analyzers. The market in this region will grow faster than the market in the ROW.
Veterinary chemistry analyzers market growth in North America would be aided by increased pet adoption and per capita animal healthcare expenditure over the projected period.
Veterinary Chemistry Analyzers Market 2022-2026: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our veterinary chemistry analyzers market report covers the following areas:
- Veterinary Chemistry Analyzers Market size
- Veterinary Chemistry Analyzers Market trends
- Veterinary Chemistry Analyzers Market industry analysis
This study identifies the growing animal healthcare expenditure as one of the prime reasons driving the veterinary chemistry analyzers market growth during the next few years.
Veterinary Chemistry Analyzers Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.
- Abbott Laboratories
- Alfa Wassermann Inc.
- Arkray USA Inc.
- Carolina Liquid Chemistries Corp.
- Chengdu Seamaty Technology Co. Ltd.
- DiaSys Diagnostic Systems GmbH
- Diconex SA
- ELITech Group
- Eurolyser Diagnostics GMBH
- Heska Corp.
- HORIBA Ltd.
- IDEXX Laboratories Inc.
- Neogen Corp.
- NeoMedica
- Randox Laboratories Ltd.
- Scil Animal Care Co. GmbH
- Skyla Corp.
- URIT Medical Electronic Co. Ltd.
- Ushio Inc.
- Zoetis Inc.
Veterinary Chemistry Analyzers Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist veterinary chemistry analyzers market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the veterinary chemistry analyzers market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the veterinary chemistry analyzers market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of veterinary chemistry analyzers market vendors
Veterinary Chemistry Analyzers Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.06%
Market growth 2022-2026
$ 617.32 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
6.44
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
Performing market contribution
North America at 39%
Key consumer countries
US, UK, France, Republic of Korea, and China
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Abbott Laboratories, Alfa Wassermann Inc., Arkray USA Inc., Carolina Liquid Chemistries Corp., Chengdu Seamaty Technology Co. Ltd., DiaSys Diagnostic Systems GmbH, Diconex SA, ELITech Group, Eurolyser Diagnostics GMBH, Heska Corp., HORIBA Ltd., IDEXX Laboratories Inc., Neogen Corp., NeoMedica, Randox Laboratories Ltd., Scil Animal Care Co. GmbH, Skyla Corp., URIT Medical Electronic Co. Ltd., Ushio Inc., and Zoetis Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table Of Contents :
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 09: Parent market
- Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 12: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by Product
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product
- 5.3 Instruments - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 28: Chart on Instruments - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 29: Data Table on Instruments - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Instruments - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Instruments - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Consumables - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Consumables - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Consumables - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Consumables - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Consumables - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)
6 Customer Landscape
- 6.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 50: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 54: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 58: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.8 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 62: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 64: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.9 Republic of Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 66: Chart on Republic of Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on Republic of Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 68: Chart on Republic of Korea - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on Republic of Korea - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.10 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 70: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 72: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 74: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.12 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 78: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 79: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 80: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 81: Overview on factors of disruption
- 9.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 82: Impact of key risks on business
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 83: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 84: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 10.3 Carolina Liquid Chemistries Corp.
- Exhibit 85: Carolina Liquid Chemistries Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 86: Carolina Liquid Chemistries Corp. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 87: Carolina Liquid Chemistries Corp. - Key offerings
- 10.4 DiaSys Diagnostic Systems GmbH
- Exhibit 88: DiaSys Diagnostic Systems GmbH - Overview
- Exhibit 89: DiaSys Diagnostic Systems GmbH - Product / Service
- Exhibit 90: DiaSys Diagnostic Systems GmbH - Key offerings
- 10.5 Eurolyser Diagnostics GMBH
- Exhibit 91: Eurolyser Diagnostics GMBH - Overview
- Exhibit 92: Eurolyser Diagnostics GMBH - Product / Service
- Exhibit 93: Eurolyser Diagnostics GMBH - Key offerings
- 10.6 Heska Corp.
- Exhibit 94: Heska Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 95: Heska Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 96: Heska Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 97: Heska Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 98: Heska Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.7 HORIBA Ltd.
- Exhibit 99: HORIBA Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 100: HORIBA Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 101: HORIBA Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 102: HORIBA Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 103: HORIBA Ltd. - Segment focus
- 10.8 IDEXX Laboratories Inc.
- Exhibit 104: IDEXX Laboratories Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 105: IDEXX Laboratories Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 106: IDEXX Laboratories Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 107: IDEXX Laboratories Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 108: IDEXX Laboratories Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.9 Randox Laboratories Ltd.
- Exhibit 109: Randox Laboratories Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 110: Randox Laboratories Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 111: Randox Laboratories Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.10 URIT Medical Electronic Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 112: URIT Medical Electronic Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 113: URIT Medical Electronic Co. Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 114: URIT Medical Electronic Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.11 Ushio Inc.
- Exhibit 115: Ushio Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 116: Ushio Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 117: Ushio Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 118: Ushio Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.12 Zoetis Inc.
- Exhibit 119: Zoetis Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 120: Zoetis Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 121: Zoetis Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 122: Zoetis Inc. - Segment focus
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 123: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 124: Exclusions checklist
- 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 125: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 126: Research methodology
- Exhibit 127: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 128: Information sources
- 11.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 129: List of abbreviations
