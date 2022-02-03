IPSWICH, Mass., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EBSCO Information Services (EBSCO) has released a new full-text resource designed to meet the needs of veterinarians, veterinary technicians, assistants, and students of veterinary science. Veterinary Source™ covers all aspects of animal health care including access to research from around the world on the prevention, control, diagnosis and treatment of diseases and injury in animals.
With more than 250 full-text scholarly journals and magazines devoted to animal health care, Veterinary Source is a vital tool for the study of veterinary science. Subjects covered in the new resource include anatomy and physiology, animal pathology and parasitology, animal reproduction and breeding, diagnosis, nutrition, small and large animal care and veterinary medical care and practices.
EBSCO Information Services Senior Vice President of Research Databases Sara Earley says EBSCO is dedicated to helping libraries meet the specific research needs for their library users. "The content curated in Veterinary Source is from a wide variety of resources and is international in scope. The resource will provide libraries with the opportunity to support all aspects of veterinary science for their researchers."
Veterinary Source is a valuable addition to EBSCO's growing collection of Biology and Life Sciences resources. To learn more about Veterinary Source, visit: https://www.ebsco.com/products/research-databases/veterinary-source.
