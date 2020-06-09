TORONTO, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Veterinary industry leaders VetSuccess and Vetsource have joined forces to bring veterinary practices a first-ever complete view of their pharmacy sales, whether purchased in-clinic or through their home delivery service.
The VetSuccess Practice Overview Report now includes home delivery data from Vetsource alongside transaction data from individual practice management systems. This enhancement gives veterinary practices previously elusive visibility into the full picture of their pharmacy sales by matching patient-for-patient data from multiple sources.
"With veterinary practices rising to the occasion and meeting client demands for home delivery convenience, we knew comprehensive pharmacy metrics would be key for practice managers and owners," says Martin Traub-Werner, founder and CEO of VetSuccess.
This project is one of many to come from the Vetsource family of companies, which includes Vetsource's Home Delivery service, VetSuccess, and Vet2Pet client engagement platform. These industry leaders are united in their purpose to elevate the veterinary experience for both practices and clients. They aim to help practices strengthen client relationships, reduce pain points, and create raving fans.
"VetSuccess gives practices the ability to easily see their full pharmacy performance in one place," says Kurt Green, president and CEO of Vetsource. "Immediate access to complete and reliable data empowers our customers to see the cumulative effect of sales through their online pharmacy."
The Practice Overview Report is the first of many VetSuccess products that will include Vetsource Home Delivery data in the coming months. VetSuccess products include monthly practice performance reports, daily dashboards including custom dashboards, and automated marketing solutions. VetSuccess aims to support veterinary professionals with the information and solutions they need to improve the health of their businesses.
To learn more about VetSuccess, visit Vetsuccess.com.
About VetSuccess
VetSuccess (Vetsuccess.com) provides practice performance reports, dashboards, and automated marketing solutions for veterinary practices and industry partners. As the industry's definitive analytics experts, VetSuccess makes sense of veterinary data and turns it into actionable information, metrics, and benchmarks. VetSuccess harnesses the power of data to help veterinary practices and partners stay one step ahead.
About Vetsource
Vetsource (Vetsource.com) is a health care information technology company that provides innovative pharmacy, technology, and business services to veterinarians. As the largest Home Delivery pharmacy provider to veterinarians, it sources products directly from the manufacturers and ships them to clients' front doors. Vetsource's Home Delivery services, including AutoShip and RemindMe, empower practices and their clients to schedule medications and nutritional products — including individual doses — for convenient home delivery with no shipping charges. Vetsource also offers additional software solutions, including veterinary data analytics through VetSuccess and a client engagement app via Vet2Pet.
