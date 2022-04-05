Completion of SOC 2 Type II audit validates Veyo as a trusted and secure service provider for Medicaid and Medicare Advantage members and their data
SAN DIEGO, Calif., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Veyo, the first company to bring healthcare-credentialed rideshare to Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), today announced the completion of the System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type 2 audit, ensuring that Veyo's data management practices and organizational controls meet the highest standards in the industry.
In an audit conducted by A-LIGN, a compliance, cybersecurity, cyber risk and privacy provider, it was confirmed that Veyo maintains a high level of information security throughout its operations by meeting five "trust service principles" pertaining to customer data— security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality and privacy.
"We're proud to have achieved SOC 2 Type 2 compliance," said Josh Komenda, President and CEO of Veyo. "Veyo's platform enables millions of patients to access healthcare services each year. Successfully completing this audit demonstrates our commitment to protecting our members' data and ensures that we operate at the highest security and privacy standards."
Veyo successfully completed a SOC 2 - Type 1 audit in October 2021. Veyo then conducted a SOC2 - Type 2 audit, which measures an organization's ability to adhere to controls over time, and successfully passed on February 22, 2022.
To further assess operational effectiveness, Veyo has elected to pivot into a 12-month SOC 2 - Type 2 review period beginning February 1, 2022. Maintaining and annually recertifying SOC 2 Type 2 certification demonstrates Veyo's commitment to organizational controls and a secure network.
About Veyo
Veyo, headquartered in San Diego, CA, is a full-service transportation brokerage designed specifically for healthcare. Veyo has reinvented the patient transportation model by integrating consumer technology with rideshare fleets to decrease costs and increase efficiency. Veyo is delivering dramatically higher levels of reliability, quality, and transparency to customers, partners, and members. Operating in eight states with over 40 million completed trips and a 97.1% on-time rate, we're changing NEMT – one trip at a time. For more information about Veyo, please visit veyo.com.
