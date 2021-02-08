SAN DIEGO, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Veyo announced today that it has earned URAC certification in Health Care Management, Version 2.0. URAC is the independent leader in promoting healthcare quality through leadership, accreditation, measurement and innovation.
By achieving this status, Veyo has demonstrated a comprehensive commitment to quality care, improved processes and better patient outcomes. This certification is an update to Veyo's previous Core, 3.0 Program accreditation, and is evident of our commitment to quality and compliance in the management of the transportation benefit for our partners.
"We share URAC's commitment to improving the quality of healthcare for all," said Veyo President, Josh Komenda. "At Veyo, we know that transportation is critical to creating healthier communities, and we are on a mission to transform access to care. We are proud of this designation and remain dedicated to quality and safety for all our members."
With over 3.5 million Medicaid and Medicare lives under management, Veyo is one of the largest full service Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT) brokers in the healthcare industry today. The company uses modern technology and data to provide accessible, high quality healthcare services to its members. Veyo's platform integrates GPS technology, 24/7 trip monitoring, and real-time trip information with mobile tools and web-based portals to bring efficiency and automation to the management of the NEMT benefit.
"Demands for more quality services and value-based care through coordinated services makes the role of transportation more important than ever. Veyo now stands out because it earned Health Care Management, Version 2.0 from URAC. This demonstrates its commitment to quality standards, performance measurement, and continuous improvement in the delivery of services," said URAC President and CEO Shawn Griffin, M.D.
What is URAC?
URAC is an independent, nonprofit accreditation organization committed to improving the quality of the healthcare industry. They use evidence-based measures and develop standards to promote best practices, encourage quality improvement, and protect and empower consumers. URAC website: https://www.urac.org/about-urac
What is the URAC Health Care Management Certification?
The Health Care Management Certification program was developed to offer validation of business operations within health care organizations or serving healthcare organizations. The program standards for this certification define general operating principles identified in most URAC accreditation programs.
The Health Care Management Certification focuses on the following areas:
- Health Care Management – IT Systems and Processes, Regulatory Compliance, Code of Conduct and Ethical Business Conduct, Quality Management
- Risk Management – Reporting Violations, IT Systems, and Business Continuity
- Operations & Infrastructure – Business Management, Policy and Procedures, Staff Management and Performance Reviews, and Training
- Performance Monitoring & Improvement – Quality Management & Evaluation Program, Structure, and Oversight, Data Management and Reporting
- Consumer Protections & Empowerment – Privacy and Security, Ethical Healthcare Practices, Financial Incentives, and Consumer Safety Protocols and Rights
Why is URAC Certification important?
Achievement of the Health Care Management Certification allows Veyo to demonstrate its commitment to quality and to further be competitive with its NEMT peers related to certain business practices.
About URAC
Founded in 1990, URAC is the independent leader in promoting healthcare quality through leadership, accreditation, measurement and innovation. URAC is a nonprofit organization using evidence-based measures and developing standards through inclusive engagement with a range of stakeholders committed to improving the quality of healthcare. Our portfolio of accreditation and certification programs spans the healthcare industry, addressing healthcare management, healthcare operations, health plans, pharmacies, telehealth providers, physician practices, and more. URAC accreditation is a symbol of excellence for organizations to showcase their validated commitment to quality and accountability.
About Veyo
Veyo, headquartered in San Diego, CA, is a full-service transportation brokerage designed specifically for healthcare. Veyo has reinvented the patient transportation model by integrating consumer technology with rideshare fleets to decrease costs and increase efficiency. Veyo is delivering dramatically higher levels of reliability, quality, and transparency to customers, partners, and members. Operating in six states with over 32 million completed trips and a 97.1% on-time rate, we're changing NEMT – one trip at a time. For more information about Veyo, please visit https://veyo.com.
