SAN DIEGO, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Veyo, the first company to bring healthcare-credentialed rideshare to Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), today announced that President and Founder Josh Komenda was named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2021 Pacific Southwest – San Diego Award finalist by Ernst & Young LLP (EY US). Now in its 35th year, the Entrepreneur Of The Year program honors unstoppable business leaders whose ambition, ingenuity and courage in the face of adversity help catapult us from the now to next and beyond.
Entrepreneur Of The Year is one of the preeminent competitive award programs for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies. The nominees are evaluated based on six criteria: entrepreneurial leadership; talent management; degree of difficulty; financial performance; societal impact and building a values-based company; and originality, innovation and future plans. Since its launch, the program has expanded to recognize business leaders in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries around the world.
Since founding Veyo in 2015, Josh has helped disrupt the Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT) industry by integrating the benefits of consumer technology with healthcare-credentialed rideshare to provide reliable access to healthcare for millions of people every year. Veyo's innovative business model combines the flexibility and scalability of a rideshare service with the health experience of a full service NEMT broker to deliver higher levels of reliability, quality, and transparency to customers, partners, and members.
"After a year filled with challenges, I'm humbled and honored to be recognized as an EY Entrepreneur of the Year," said Veyo President and CEO, Josh Komenda. "This recognition is a testament to the dedication of our team members at Veyo and our commitment to meet the needs of the healthcare transportation industry. The pandemic has shown how our powerful transportation network can serve the healthcare industry in new capacities and we're excited to carry this innovative momentum forward as we continue to lead the NEMT industry."
In addition to innovations within NEMT, Josh has been recognized for his ability to quickly innovate throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier this year, Josh led the first initiative in the country to increase access to drive-through COVID-19 vaccinations through covered transportation benefits — completing over 1,000 COVID-19 vaccine trips in the first month of operations. In 2020 Veyo launched specialized fleets that have allowed thousands of potentially COVID-positive patients to be safely transported to medical appointments while reducing strain on first responders. Veyo also developed emergency delivery programs utilizing its existing transportation network.
This prestigious honor comes after Veyo's recent winning of the 2021 Arizona Business Innovation Awards and the Best of Scottsdale Award in the Software Development category by the Scottsdale Award Program.
Veyo provides reliable access to healthcare for millions of people every year and now operates in six states with over 32 million completed trips.
Award winners will be announced during a special virtual celebration on August 5, 2021 and will become lifetime members of an esteemed community of Entrepreneur Of The Year alumni from around the world.
About Veyo
Veyo, headquartered in San Diego, CA, is the fastest growing transportation brokerage in the country, having brought a new NEMT Model to the healthcare industry in 2016. Built on over 20 years of transportation experience, Veyo has reinvented the patient transportation model by integrating consumer technology with healthcare-credentialed rideshare fleets to decrease costs and increase efficiency. Veyo's VirtualFleet™, the most powerful transportation network in the industry, is delivering dramatically higher levels of reliability, quality, and transparency to customers, partners, and members. Operating in seven states with over 32 million completed trips and a 97.1% on-time rate, Veyo is changing NEMT – one trip at a time. For more information, please visit veyo.com.
About Entrepreneur Of The Year®
Entrepreneur Of The Year® is the world's most prestigious business awards program for unstoppable entrepreneurs. These visionary leaders deliver innovation, growth and prosperity that transform our world. The program engages entrepreneurs with insights and experiences that foster growth. It connects them with their peers to strengthen entrepreneurship around the world. Entrepreneur Of The Year is the first and only truly global awards program of its kind. It celebrates entrepreneurs through regional and national awards programs in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries. National Overall winners go on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ title. ey.com/us/eoy
About EY
EY exists to build a better working world, helping create long-term value for clients, people and society and build trust in the capital markets.
Enabled by data and technology, diverse EY teams in over 150 countries provide trust through assurance and help clients grow, transform and operate.
Working across assurance, consulting, law, strategy, tax and transactions, EY teams ask better questions to find new answers for the complex issues facing our world today.
EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey.com/privacy. EY member firms do not practice law where prohibited by local laws. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com.
Media Contact
Thermal for Veyo, Veyo, +1 415.568.2266, veyo@thermalpr.com
SOURCE Veyo