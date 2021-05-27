SAN DIEGO, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Veyo, the first company to bring healthcare-credentialed rideshare to Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), today announced a new initiative to partner with 500 additional NEMT drivers in Connecticut over the next 30 days. Veyo is looking to expand their independent driver-provider (IDP) fleet and continue to support transportation to and from critical healthcare appointments for vulnerable populations and underserved communities including the elderly, seniors, low-income communities, and those with mobility issues.
With its new initiative, Veyo is guaranteeing all new IDPs $7,500 in trip earnings as well as an opportunity to receive up to $900 in sign-on rewards, including a $175 reward after your first trip. Guaranteed trip earnings offer the opportunity for IDPs to make at least $7500 when they complete a required number of trips within the required number of days after signing up to drive. This driver recruitment program is aimed at helping Connecticut residents who have been most impacted by the pandemic return to work as quickly as possible as HUSKY Health Medicaid Members begin to resume their appointments and the need for transportation increases. As a Veyo IDP, drivers can take advantage of flexible hours and set their own schedules.
"There is a growing need for reliable transportation to vaccinations and routine medical care, and we're committed to meeting those needs," said Josh Komenda, President and CEO of Veyo. "We're excited to launch Veyo's driver hiring initiative and add to Connecticut's momentum as we turn the corner on the pandemic. We encourage anyone who is interested in driving for Veyo to reach out."
To date, Veyo has completed more than 14 million trips for HUSKY Health Medicaid Members in the Connecticut region and has continued to provide NEMT transportation and meal assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic. Veyo has partnered with over 600 IDPs during the COVID-19 pandemic and helped them earn over $3.5 million for taking NEMT trips across cities like Hartford, New Haven, and Bridgeport. Veyo IDPs are recruited locally and work on an on-demand model, where they are able to set their own hours and manage their own schedule while providing a valuable service that gives passengers access to essential healthcare.
"I love the work and the pay! It's great to be a part of a team helping people in need," said Blaine Bennett, an Independent Driver-Provider (IDP) at Veyo.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Veyo IDPs have been instrumental in ensuring that HUSKY Health Medicaid Members continue their medical care.
"I started driving with Veyo because I needed a stable income that allowed for a flexible schedule," said Kourtney Davis, an IDP at Veyo. "After my first week, I realized how important the service I'm providing is and how appreciative the members are. It's a pleasure to not only have an additional source of income, but to truly help people and positively impact the wellbeing of my community every day."
Any interested candidates in the Connecticut area are eligible to apply online. To begin the application process and receive up to $7,500 in earnings, visit http://www.veyo.com/drivers.
About Veyo
Veyo, headquartered in San Diego, CA, is the fastest growing transportation brokerage in the country, having brought a new NEMT Model to the healthcare industry in 2016. Built on over 20 years of transportation experience, Veyo has reinvented the patient transportation model by integrating consumer technology with healthcare-credentialed rideshare fleets to decrease costs and increase efficiency. Veyo's VirtualFleet™, the most powerful transportation network in the industry, is delivering dramatically higher levels of reliability, quality, and transparency to customers, partners, and members. Operating in seven states with over 32 million completed trips and a 97.1% on-time rate, Veyo is changing NEMT – one trip at a time. For more information, please visit veyo.com.
