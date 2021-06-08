SAN DIEGO, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Veyo, the first company to bring healthcare-credentialed rideshare to Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), today announced its expanded partnership with Sunshine Wheels, New Horizons, Inc.'s Connecticut-based transportation program. Sunshine Wheels has implemented Veyo's RideView system to automate scheduling and payment operations to quickly scale and meet the increased demand for individuals in need of reliable transportation to and from critical medical appointments.
With more than thirty years of experience transporting residents with mobility challenges, Sunshine Wheels provides wheelchair and ambulatory transportation services for a variety of needs to promote independent living. Veyo's proprietary RideView technology was built to address the unique needs of health care facilities and individual members and will enable accessible transportation services to and from medical appointments.
RideView serves as a streamlined platform for Sunshine Wheels' NEMT fleet, allowing healthcare facilities and nursing homes to book transportation using a single, simple-to-use portal. Through RideView, Sunshine Wheels staff are able to easily access real-time information for every trip, such as trip status, pickup, drop-off details and contact information on one user-friendly interface.
"The most effective partnerships are those with a shared vision," said Josh Komenda, President and CEO of Veyo. "With New Horizons, Inc., we're both focused on creating a healthier community and understand that reliable transportation is the first step. Our partnership brings together a long history of specialized care with first-of-its-kind technology to greatly expand accessible transportation to medical appointments for communities across Connecticut."
NEMT is the fastest growing need within the overall medical transportation industry. The features of RideView have allowed Sunshine Wheels to quickly scale and meet the constant growing demand for their members in need of NEMT, while maintaining high-quality service. With the ability to manage incoming trip requests, driver schedules and trip details all in one booking platform, Veyo's technology eliminates time spent on tedious work and allows Sunshine Wheels to focus on providing exceptional transportation.
"New Horizons, Inc.'s mission is to promote independent living, which [for our clients] is not possible without timely, proper medical care," said Carol Fitzgerald, CEO of New Horizons Inc. "We're committed to being part of the solution by providing reliable, accessible transportation. Having a supportive partner like Veyo that is equally as invested in our success and the wellbeing of our clients has allowed us to serve over 50 new clients with ease."
Sunshine Wheels has been recognized as one of the winners of Veyo's ongoing Connecticut Transportation Provider Incentive program. The program monitors the performance of over 75 transportation providers within the network on the following key performance indicators:
- Providers must have an on-time performance rate of 95% or greater.
- Providers must have a substantiated grievance rate of 0.1% or under.
- Providers must meet one of the following Key Performance Indicators:
- 95% of all Trips must be confirmed >48 business hours in advance of the pickup.
- Providers must accept 95% of all trips that are sent your way.
Sunshine Wheels was one of several providers within the transportation network to consistently achieve all metrics and receive the end of year bonus. As a nonprofit organization, Sunshine Wheels has a deep commitment to customer service. Consistently providing quality transportation has set Sunshine Wheels apart from other companies in the area.
In collaboration with Veyo, Sunshine Wheels has completed more than 5,000 trips and expanded their service region to serve more clients across the state of Connecticut.
About Veyo
Veyo, headquartered in San Diego, CA, is the fastest growing transportation brokerage in the country, having brought a new NEMT Model to the healthcare industry in 2016. Built on over 20 years of transportation experience, Veyo has reinvented the patient transportation model by integrating consumer technology with healthcare-credentialed rideshare fleets to decrease costs and increase efficiency. Veyo's VirtualFleet™, the most powerful transportation network in the industry, is delivering dramatically higher levels of reliability, quality, and transparency to customers, partners, and members. Operating in seven states with over 32 million completed trips and a 97.1% on-time rate, Veyo is changing NEMT – one trip at a time. For more information, please visit veyo.com.
About New Horizons
Sunshine Wheels is a venture of New Horizons, Inc. Founded in 1955, the mission of New Horizons is to provide a continuum of care that includes housing and support services for people with physical disabilities as well as rehabilitation and inpatient nursing home care. For more information on the non-profit organization, the programs, or to make a donation, please visit http://newhorizonsinc.org or http://sunshinewheels.org
Media Contact
Thermal for Veyo, Veyo, +1 415.568.2266, veyo@thermalpr.com
SOURCE Veyo