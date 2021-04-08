SAN DIEGO, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Veyo, the first company to bring healthcare-credentialed rideshare to Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), today announced it has completed over 1,000 total COVID-19 vaccine trips in Arizona since it began collaborating with AHCCCS, the state's Medicaid agency, on the first initiative in the nation to promote access to COVID-19 vaccinations through covered transportation benefits.
Veyo has been collaborating with AHCCCS, which serves approximately 30 percent of Arizonans, since the beginning of the pandemic in April of 2020. With the projected surge coming for vaccinations in January, Veyo worked with the agency to discuss considerations such as reimbursement, wait time regulations and driver capacity in order to streamline access to drive-through vaccinations. As a result, Arizona's Medicaid program is the first in the country to adjust NEMT rates to account for wait times at drive-through vaccination sites. Since the program's launch earlier this month across Arizona, Veyo has completed transportation for more than 1,000 COVID vaccine appointments, including 400 drive-through vaccine trips.
"At Veyo, we pride ourselves on being more than just a transportation service. We strive to make connections with each and every individual," said Josh Komenda, President and CEO of Veyo. "We are grateful to be offering a service that will not only help those seeking transportation to critical vaccination appointments, but will contribute to the health of the overall community as we collectively work to stem the tide of this pandemic."
As Arizona expands COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all citizens over the age of 16, this is a crucial program to ensure that vulnerable populations and underserved communities including seniors, low-income communities, and those with mobility issues have access to reliable transportation to take them to and from their vaccine appointments.
"We're thrilled by the number of positive responses we've received from Veyo members after launching this program just a few weeks ago," said Matt Classen, Veyo Market Director for Arizona and California. "One member told us that her driver's patience and reassurance while she waited for her vaccine made her feel more comfortable during the process. Another member shared that as a person who is blind finding transportation can be really difficult, but the Veyo driver for her COVID-19 vaccine appointment thoroughly explained the process to her every step of the way and 'provided more than just a means of transportation.' We are proud of the Veyo independent driver-provider community for providing this reliable transportation to help our members get vaccinated and we look forward to our continued service in the Arizona market."
Veyo, headquartered in San Diego, CA, is the fastest growing transportation brokerage in the country, having brought a new NEMT Model to the healthcare industry in 2016. Built on over 20 years of transportation experience, Veyo has reinvented the patient transportation model by integrating consumer technology with healthcare-credentialed rideshare fleets to decrease costs and increase efficiency. Veyo's VirtualFleet™, the most powerful transportation network in the industry, is delivering dramatically higher levels of reliability, quality, and transparency to customers, partners, and members. Operating in six states with over 32 million completed trips and a 97.1% on-time rate, Veyo is changing NEMT – one trip at a time. For more information, please visit veyo.com.
