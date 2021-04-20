THE WOODLANDS, Texas, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- VGXI, Inc., a highly specialized contract developer and manufacturer for DNA-based biopharmaceuticals, celebrated a significant milestone for its new headquarters and manufacturing facility with a topping out ceremony on Monday, April 19, 2021. The event was hosted by BE&K Building Group and culminated with the raising and placing of the final steel beam for the new structure.
Construction of the state-of-the-art production facility is occurring on a 21.5 acre tract of land located at Deison Technology Park in Conroe, Texas. The existing land purchase supports multiple expansion phases beyond the initial building, and VGXI also retains first option for an additional 21 acres to support continued, future company growth on pace with industry forecasts. Timelines are on track to achieve substantial completion for the building by 4Q 2021 with the site becoming operational by 1Q 2022.
"We are thrilled to mark the progress for VGXI's new headquarters and production facility," stated VGXI CEO Young Park. "The expanded capacity, flexibility, and specialized capabilities the purpose-built plant will offer our clients perfectly complements our experienced team's technical skill and commitment to quality. I have no doubt VGXI will continue to be a world leader in cGMP plasmid manufacturing as we transition to the new site."
"It has been a pleasure working with BE&K to get the project to this stage" stated Dorothy Peterson, VGXI's COO and member of the VGXI team for 14 years. "They have been working diligently to meet the timelines and ensure the project stays on track. VGXI is excited to reach this milestone and looks forward to the building completion and what this state-of-the-art facility will bring to the industry."
BE&K Building Group is the design-builder of record, in partnership with architectural partner Hanbury and engineering partner Hipp Engineering & Consulting.
ABOUT VGXI, INC.
VGXI, Inc., with 20 years of experience, is a leading provider of plasmid DNA manufacturing and development services. The company has a reputation of success in manufacturing DNA products under cGMP conditions for clinical trials in the US, EU, Asia, Canada, and Australia, and its cGMP and non-GMP products have passed rigorous reviews by several international regulatory agencies. VGXI's ability to work with unique requirements and create custom manufacturing solutions is based on its patented manufacturing process, flexible cGMP production facility, and experienced development team. VGXI, Inc. is a GeneOne company. To learn more, visit https://www.vgxii.com.
ABOUT GENEONE LIFE SCIENCE
GeneOne Life Science Inc. ("GeneOne" KOSPI: 011000) headquartered in Seoul, South Korea is an international biotechnology company and a leading contract manufacturer of DNA plasmids for use in vaccines, gene therapies, and cell therapies. GeneOne has recently expanded into the manufacture and development of mRNA. GeneOne has maintained a focus on vaccines against emerging infectious diseases to address global needs, including in resource challenged regions. Its small molecule portfolio of immunomodulators address diseases such as prevention of upper respiratory bacterial and viral diseases, and treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. GeneOne has three products against COVID-19 in clinical development: GLS-5310 DNA vaccine (Phase I/IIa), GLS-1200 nasal spray to prevent COVID-19 infection (Phase II), and GLS-1027 to prevent the inflammation and clinical worsening for those infected with COVID-19 (Phase II).
For more information, visit http://www.genels.com.
ABOUT BE&K BUILDING GROUP
BE&K Building Group is an integrated construction services company serving pharmaceutical + biotechnology, advanced manufacturing + distribution, healthcare, and additional select commercial markets for more than 50 years. The company provides services nationwide through its operations in Houston, Chicago, and the Carolinas. A full range of services is offered including design-build, construction management, preconstruction, and client advisory/consulting. Additional information is available at https://bekbg.com.
CAUTIONARY FACTORS THAT MAY AFFECT FUTURE RESULTS
