ANGEL FIRE, N.M., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Via Positiva, a national behavioral health training and technical assistance company, today announced that Founder and Principal Jim Clarkson will be stepping down after an 11-year tenure and former Santa Fe Recovery Center CEO, Sylvia Barela will be joining Via Positiva as CEO on April 1, 2022.
"After a period of supporting Sylvia, I will be moving on to other projects and interests. We are so fortunate to have a person of Sylvia's stature in our field to lead Via Positiva. Sylvia is that rare person with deep clinical knowledge and compassion along with a very impressive sustainability and growth track record as CEO of a large provider system. She has been a key leader in developing New Mexico's System of Care and we are thrilled that she will now be leading Via Positiva on the national stage," said Clarkson.
Via Positiva was founded in 2011 as a practice of behavioral health executives and practitioners dedicated to helping substance abuse, mental health and other human service providers navigate the healthcare landscape toward becoming fiscally strong, sustainable, integrated, and clinically and culturally excellent. Working with insurers and regulators, Via Positiva focuses on aligning clinical and recovery best practices with business best practices while helping to shape and raise the bar nationally on access and quality for positive therapeutic and business outcomes.
"I look forward to leading Via Positiva in its mission to help providers, insurers and regulatory agencies develop systems that are truly recovery oriented, trauma informed and have excellent engagement and retention, along with high quality and positive therapeutic outcomes. To do this, each of these, and others, have to strategically and creatively partner, and include business best practices into their company and equity within the system of care, so there is hope, help, sustainability, and growth for the future," said new CEO Sylvia Barela.
"We have to help the consumer understand and feel comfortable and empowered in the whole process of seeking and engaging in treatment and recovery--we have to start from their perspective and needs completely. We show providers and systems how to do that in praxis, and how, with the right combination of funding and strategic partners with the same philosophy, it will impact their top line revenue and therapeutic outcomes in a positive way," continued Barela.
