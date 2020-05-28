SAN DIEGO, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ViaCyte, Inc., a privately held regenerative medicine company, announced today that ViaCyte's President and CEO Paul Laikind, Ph.D. is scheduled to present at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 10 a.m. Eastern Time in Track 9. The company recently announced a $27 million financing to advance next generation cell therapies for diabetes. ViaCyte is the first company to demonstrate production of C-peptide, a biomarker for insulin, in patients with type 1 diabetes receiving a stem cell-derived islet replacement.
During the presentation, Dr. Laikind will discuss ViaCyte's leadership in discovering and developing novel cell replacement therapies to treat human diseases. The company has two product candidates, PEC-Direct and PEC-Encap (also known as VC-01), in clinical trials. Both have the potential to transform the way type 1 diabetes is managed to the extent of providing a functional cure for the disease. With CRISPR Therapeutics, ViaCyte is developing immune-evasive stem cell lines from its proprietary CyT49 pluripotent stem cell line. These immune-evasive stem cell lines, which are being used in the PEC-QT program, have the potential to further broaden the availability of cell therapy for all patients with insulin-requiring diabetes, type 1 and type 2, as well as other potential indications. The Company's leadership is reflected in its robust intellectual property portfolio, which includes hundreds of issued patents and pending applications worldwide.
The live audio webcast of the company's presentation will be available to conference registrants.
About ViaCyte
ViaCyte is a privately held regenerative medicine company developing novel cell replacement therapies as potential long-term diabetes treatments to achieve glucose control targets and reduce the risk of hypoglycemia and diabetes-related complications. ViaCyte's product candidates are based on directed differentiation of pluripotent stem cells into PEC-01 pancreatic islet progenitor cells, which are then implanted in durable and retrievable cell delivery devices. Over a decade ago, ViaCyte scientists were the first to report on the production of pancreatic cells from a stem cell starting point and the first to demonstrate in an animal model of diabetes that, once implanted and matured, these cells secrete insulin and other pancreatic hormones in response to blood glucose levels and can be curative. More recently, ViaCyte demonstrated that when effectively engrafted, PEC-01 cells can mature into glucose-responsive insulin-producing cells in patients with type 1 diabetes. To accelerate and expand its efforts, ViaCyte has established collaborative partnerships with leading companies including CRISPR Therapeutics and W.L. Gore & Associates. ViaCyte is funded in part by the California Institute for Regenerative Medicine (CIRM) and JDRF. ViaCyte is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more, please visit www.viacyte.com and connect with ViaCyte on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.