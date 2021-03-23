LOS ANGELES, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Viceroy Hotels & Resorts, the global modern luxury hotel brand, announces the expansion of Contribution Without Compromise, the brand's "pay-it-forward" initiative that offers 50% off rates to healthcare professionals. Starting today through October 31, healthcare professionals nationwide can now take a much-deserved vacation at any of Viceroy Hotels & Resorts properties across the world. After one year of the COVID-19 pandemic, healthcare workers need a break more than ever and this initiative reflects Viceroy's continued support and gratitude for hospitals and healthcare workers affected by the crisis.
Launched last summer and originally available to local hospital partners near select properties, Contribution Without Compromise is now open to all healthcare workers around the country. By simply booking a room at Viceroy Hotels & Resorts, a guest contributes to a healthcare worker's future stay.
"Without question, this past year has taught us about gratitude and reimagining our role within the hospitality industry," said Bill Walshe, CEO at Viceroy Hotels & Resorts. "The creation of Contribution Without Compromise gives healthcare workers a much-needed moment of rest and reflection and allows guests to give back to this community in a turnkey manner."
NATIONAL DOCTORS' DAY - MARCH 30
In honor of National Doctors' Day on March 30th, Viceroy is excited to giveaway a 5-night stay at Sugar Beach, A Viceroy Resort, in a beachfront bungalow inclusive of two-60 minute spa treatments in their Rainforest Spa, complimentary breakfast and cutting-edge recovery fitness products from Hyperice. Nominate a deserving physician in your life through March 30th, at viceroyhotelsandresorts.com/national-doctors-day-giveaway and a lucky winner will be selected.
Viceroy, who is commemorating its 20th anniversary, has recently renovated its first hotel - Viceroy Santa Monica - and has expanded to new domestic markets like Washington, DC and will soon open in new international markets with Serbia coming this spring, and Portugal and Panama in 2022.
Visit viceroyhotelsandresorts.com/contribution-without-compromise for more information.
ABOUT VICEROY HOTELS & RESORTS
Viceroy Hotels & Resorts a global modern luxury brand, inspiring travelers with one-of-a-kind, authentic experiences that bring together provocative design and intuitive service. Dynamic destinations immersed in the local community and culture are at the core of the Viceroy guest experience, and to better serve travelers the brand has established three unique hotel categories consisting of the Icon Collection composed of unparalleled properties furnishing lavish experiences, the Lifestyle Series offering energizing stays in vibrant locales, and Urban Retreats based in bold, eccentric cities. Viceroy's portfolio of hotels and resorts can be found in a diverse array of breathtaking and inspiring destinations, including Los Cabos, Santa Monica, Chicago, Beverly Hills, Riviera Maya, Snowmass, San Francisco, Washington D.C. and St. Lucia. The brand recently expanded to D.C. with the opening of the Viceroy Washington DC and Hotel Zena (Washington D.C.). Viceroy will also grow its international portfolio with the opening of Viceroy Kopaonik Serbia in early 2021 and the 2022 openings in Portugal's Algarve and Panama's Bocas Del Toro.
Viceroy is a member of the Global Hotel Alliance (GHA) DISCOVERY, a unique loyalty program offering exclusive benefits and experiences to its members at over 570 hotels around the world. For more information, visit http://www.viceroyhotelsandresorts.com. Follow Viceroy on Facebook and Instagram.
Media contact: The Door | viceroy@thedooronline.com
Media Contact
Erika Gable, The Door, +1 (315) 247-0217, viceroy@thedooronline.com
SOURCE Viceroy Hotels & Resorts